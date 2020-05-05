Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

May 5

2018 — Hannah Brickner and Abby Yarris combined on a five-inning no-hitter and nine of Hopewell-Loudon’s 19 hits went for extra bases as the Chieftains thumped Pandora-Gilboa 21-0 in Blanchard Valley Conference softball action.

2016 — Tyriana Settles and winning pitcher Alex Talley each hit a home run as Fostoria drubbed Toledo Woodward 14-3 in a nonconference softball game.

2016 — Allie Rutter struck out seven while firing a one-hitter as St. Wendelin topped Old Fort 2-0 in a Sandusky River League softball game.

2016 — Van Buren ace Kila Fultz fanned 17 Vanlue hitters as the Black Knights scored a 7-4 nine-inning Blanchard Valley Conference softball win.

2016 — Elmwood’s Tyler Stone blasted a three-run home run in the top of the first inning and Trevor Solether pitched a complete game five hitter as the Royals edged Lake 4-3 to remain in first place in the Northern Buckeye Conference baseball standings.

2016 — Alex Brock hurled a five-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts as Hopewell-Loudon toppled Vanlue 15-0 in Blanchard Valley Conference baseball play.

2016 — St. Wendelin’s Dylan Sheets and Cyle Smith combined on a two-hitter in a 4-3 baseball win over Old Fort, the Mohawks’ first Sandusky River League win in the conference.

2015 — Van Buren’s Schuler Turner pitched a three-hit shutout and the Black Knights blanked Vanlue 14-0 to move within one win of the school’s first Blanchard Valley Conference baseball crown since 2007.

2015 — Nichole Miller struck out 11 in a six-inning, one-hit shutout, Olivia Sattler tripled, doubled and singled, and Van Buren moved to within a win of at least a share of the Blanchard Valley Conference softball championship by whipping McComb 10-0.