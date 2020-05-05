By MICHAEL BURWELL

Sports Editor

FINDLAY — Charlie Ernst has wondered in the past how much a scenario like the one he and his University of Findlay men’s basketball team are going through would affect the program.

“We’ve always joked as coaches that as many emails and phone calls as we get in terms of recruiting, I wonder what kind of class we could bring in if we just sat behind the phone and sat behind the computer and did all of our recruiting that way,” said Ernst, who has been Findlay’s head coach the past nine seasons and has been associated with the program for 30 years. “The ironic thing is that this virus has virtually, it’s almost turned into that.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ernst and his staff, as well as programs across the country, have had to alter their recruiting habits. Coaches can still contact potential recruits electronically, but in-person recruiting cannot take place.

On March 13, the NCAA Division II Administrative Committee implemented a recruiting dead period in all sports at least until April 15. Institutional staff members were permitted to write or telephone a prospective student-athlete during a dead period, but could not engage in in-person recruiting contact on or off campus.

On April 1, the committee adopted emergency legislation to extend the recruiting dead period through at least May 31.

Ernst noted that the NCAA implements recruiting dead periods throughout the year — most of them last only a few days at a time — and that it doesn’t mean he can’t offer scholarships or accept commitments.

That has been beneficial recently for the Oilers.

Findlay filled its 2020 recruiting class in late April with 2018 Lakota East High School graduate Jarrett Cox (6-foot-3 guard) transferring from Fairmont State University, and New Albany’s Keegan Schaub (6-1 guard) also signing with the Oilers. Cox and Schaub joined Carey’s 6-8 forward Hayden Stone, who signed in November to play for Findlay.

“Fortunately, we were far enough along in the recruiting process of evaluating this year’s class and looking at seniors,” Ernst said. “Probably if the virus was going to happen, for our program, not only our men’s basketball program but I would say our program nationally, we’re probably in pretty good shape.”

Depending on how long the coronavirus pandemic restricts things going forward into the summer months, recruiting for next year’s class could be a little trickier.

Findlay’s 2019-20 roster featured a strong junior class, including two multi-year starters in point guard Tommy Schmock and forward Anthony Masterlasco.

Ernst said he feels that nowadays, the spring is equally as important in basketball recruiting as July, whereas “years ago, July was sort of the No. 1 month for basketball recruiting in terms of AAU and travel basketball.”

“So what we’re missing, at least so far, is the spring piece of that, which was going to be an opportunity to do a lot of the evaluating of the junior class,” Ernst said. “We are missing out on that. That’s a little bit disappointing because that’s the future.”

With spring recruiting being affected, that makes the summer months important.

Findlay brings in dozens of high school teams for its annual summer basketball camps. Last year, more than 250 schools participated in the camps, which usually include two- or three-day sessions with 50-90 teams participating per session, according to Ernst.

This year’s summer camps, which were scheduled to take place throughout June, have been pushed back to the first full week of July due to the pandemic.

“We hope that we can safely host them at that time,” Ernst said.

“Obviously, that is a major piece of our program and it’s a major advantage for our program … We get a first-hand look at a lot of not only prospects that we’re recruiting but even kids that might even sign above us. But if a year or two down the road they decide that wherever they went is not a good fit, they oftentimes think of Findlay. So we get contacted by them.

“Obviously, it’s a great opportunity for us to showcase our program and our school for not only basketball players but for all kids. I can’t tell you how many UF students came to one of our team camps while they were in high school, and it was an opportunity for them to see our campus. Coaches showcase our program and our school for high school coaches, many of whom are teachers and guidance counselors and so forth at their schools so they’re in influential positions. So it definitely will have an effect.”

Although Findlay is in the same situation as other schools across the country, the coaching experience Ernst and his assistants have and the success of the program are aspects they are leaning on.

Ernst spent 20 years as an assistant to head coach Ron Niekamp before taking over in 2011. Ernst has guided Findlay to a 208-65 record, including two Sweet 16 appearances in six trips to the NCAA Division II national tournament.

Assistant coaches Dan Shardo, Dave Krauss and Eric Prigge have more than 30 combined years of experience with the program as well.

“I think that newer staffs, or staffs who were just hired, maybe don’t have a list of kids and have a comfort level in sort of a pecking order of kids,” Ernst said. “When you can’t see kids in person, you have to have a database of recruits that you’ve seen play, you know their program, you know their coaches, you know the pedigree of the kids that have come from that program, how well-prepared or how ill-prepared will they be for college.

“I think our continuity has allowed us over the years to create a database where we’re following kids for quite a while before we ultimately make them a scholarship offer. So I think even though we’re missing out on spring recruiting, I think that we’ve got a pretty good handle on recruiting and if it only lasts another month or so more, I don’t think there’s any doubt we can overcome that. Now if it goes for quite a while and we miss out on all of the summer recruiting, that will hurt but it will hurt everyone else probably just as much and maybe more so.”

With electronic communication being the main form of contact currently with potential recruits, Ernst said his staff has gotten more “quality emails” of elite prospects during this time of year than he can remember.

“I think a lot of these are kids that will probably be recruited at the Division I level, at least some of them will be, and I think that maybe the success of our program has helped us a little bit in terms of getting those quality recruits and coaches contacting us about their kids to kind of put that bug into our ear and put that kid in front of us,” Ernst said.

“I think we’re just fortunate that we do have the technology we have to be able to watch kids on video and communicate via email, via text messaging and so forth because if we didn’t have that, this dead period would be probably a lot more detrimental to recruiting than what it’s been.

“I think that if the doors are back opened, meaning the doors of Ohio start to open back up and nationally here in the month of May and things are somewhat back to normal once July rolls around, I think that most schools, at least for men’s basketball, will probably be able to overcome this. Whether you can make as good of decisions as what you could have made always in recruiting remains to be seen.”

