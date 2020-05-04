Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

May 4

2019 — Old Fort built a 6-2 lead through five innings, then weathered a Gibsonburg rally in the bottom of the seventh to come away with a 6-4 win and hand the Golden Bears their first Sandusky Bay Conference River Division softball loss of the season.

2018 — Kyhra Baeder roped three extra-base hits and drove in a game-high four runs in leading Fostoria over Genoa 10-0 in a Northern Buckeye Conference softball game.

2016 — New Riegel’s Brianna Gillig (1B, 2-2B, 5 RBI) and Lindsay Bouillon (2-1B, 2B, 4 RBI) combined for nine RBIs in the Blue Jackets’ 20-1 Sandusky River League win over Fremont St. Joseph.

2016 — Old Fort’s Alyssa Pence fired a no-hitter with five strikeouts in pitching the Stockaders to an 11-0 win over Sandusky St. Mary in a Sandusky River League softball game.

2016 — Leadoff man Austin Mathias and No. 9 hitter Cole Noftz reached base eight out of nine times and scored seven runs as New Riegel took another step toward a Sandusky River League baseball title by whipping Fremont St. Joseph 14-6.

2015 — Van Buren remained the only unbeaten team in Blanchard Valley Conference softball play with a 10-0 victory over Riverdale. Kila Fultz pitched a four-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and belted a three-run home run for the Black Knights.

2015 — On senior night, Hopewell-Loudon senior centerfielder Abby Park hammered two home runs, a double and drove in seven runs in a 17-3 Blanchard Valley Conference softball win over McComb.

2015 — New Riegel’s Kara Scherger pitched a four-hitter and fell a home run shy of hitting for the cycle in leading the Blue Jackets to an 11-1 Sandusky River League win over St. Wendelin.

2015 — Blaine Hughes fired a complete-game three-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts as New Riegel blanked St. Wendelin 3-0 in Sandusky River League baseball action.