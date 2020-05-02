Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

May 2

2018 — The middle of Hopewell-Loudon’s lineup — Nicole Colley (HR, 1B, 3 RBI), Kyleigh Krupp (2-2B), Hannah Brickner (1B, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI) and Brook Briedenbach (1B, 2 RBI) — produced four extra base hits, eight hits in all and drove in seven runs in a 7-1 win over Arlington that kept alive the Chieftains (16-3, 8-1 BVC) hopes of earning a share of the Blanchard Valley Conference softball crown.

2018 — Nine of Van Buren’s 13 hits were doubles and most of them drove in runs as the Black Knights (14-3, 10-0 BVC) clinched at least a share of the Blanchard Valley Conference baseball championship with a 17-5 romp over Pandora-Gilboa.

2016 — Lakota’s Hunter Chalfin and Josh Mason combined to one-hit Old Fort as the Raiders won 5-0 in Sandusky River League baseball action.

2015 — New Riegel’s Kara Scherger tossed a no-hitter in a 3-0 win over Sandusky St. Mary that kept the Blue Jackets (5-0) unbeaten in Sandusky River League softball play.