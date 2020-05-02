By MICHAEL BURWELL

Sports Editor

FINDLAY — University of Findlay football coach Rob Keys relayed an important message to his team recently about staying motivated as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect nearly every aspect of daily life.

They need to be ready if and when the 2020 season does kick off.

“I talked to our team, I sit in those Zoom meetings and the first thing I’m going to talk about is the most self-disciplined, self-motivated individuals will have the better advantage and opportunity to win more games in 2020,” Keys said. “I think our team is made up of a lot of guys that are taking advantage of the situation and trying to do everything possible without that direct instruction from the coaches.

“Our guys know, I told them we’re going to kick off on Thursday night, Sept. 3 against Ferris State tentatively — I don’t know if things are going to change based on the scheduling — but when we kick off, no one’s going to care about what happened or what you didn’t have or didn’t have the resources. Can you produce?

“We just keep talking to our guys about taking advantage of every situation. Don’t look at all the negatives. This is the situation we’re kind of dealt, how are we going to play these cards because everybody’s got the same cards.”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down campus, forcing remote learning and canceling spring practices, the Oilers have been busy working for the upcoming season.

Keys and his assistant coaches have had to find new ways to interact with the team and keep them focused.

“With this last month, from a staff perspective, the one thing I can say about our staff, especially our assistant coaches, they have worked tirelessly,” said Keys, who has a 63-37 record in nine seasons as the Oilers’ coach. “They’ve done a lot of things that, because we’re so busy and it’s such a year-round thing as a college coach, we’ve had this month where we’ve taken an opportunity to do a lot of things that we’d like to do if we had more time, and now we do.”

UF announced in mid-March that it would continue remote learning for the remainder of the spring semester, cancel its spring commencement ceremony and cancel sporting events, either university sponsored or on university property. The university recently extended cancellation of all events on university-owned property through June 30.

That meant the Oilers weren’t able to have their spring practices, including the annual spring game.

“There’s nothing that replaces the actual practice, the 15 opportunities to get on the field to evaluate talent,” Keys said. “We’ve got to replace three offensive linemen in 2020 and I was anxious for the spring because I think we have some really good talent at those positions, but I hadn’t seen them as a group.

“We’re going to miss that, but our coaching staff, and again a ton of credit goes to the assistants, we’ve done all of our playbooks and all of our instillations on video. We’ve sent those videos to all of our players, including our incoming freshmen, so they have an opportunity to understand our offensive and defensive schemes.”

Sending videos, utilizing social media and the electronic aspect in general are things the Oilers have been taking advantage of.

Chad Wagner, UF director of strength and conditioning, has given out multiple workouts to each individual based on equipment they have, according to Keys.

“So if a person has no weight equipment, no bench, no dumbbells, here’s the workout you need to do Monday through Saturday,” Keys said. “If you have a bench or a couple dumbbells or based on how much weight you have, here’s a workout you do. So our guys, coach Wagner has really tapered each workout specific to the individual based on the equipment they have, so those guys have to touch base with us, check in to see hey, this is what we’ve got done and this is how it’s going.

“We’re doing everything possible to move this program forward from a production perspective, even though we’re not together.”

Keys and his staff have been busy with recruiting as well, even during the dead period implemented by the NCAA. On March 13, the NCAA Division II Administrative Committee implemented a recruiting dead period in all sports at least until April 15 in response to the coronavirus. Institutional staff members were permitted to write or telephone a prospective student-athlete during a dead period, but could not engage in in-person recruiting contact on or off campus. On April 1, the committee adopted emergency legislation to extend the recruiting dead period through at least May 31.

Keys said spring recruiting, especially in May, is about getting out to high school coaches and touching base with them to try to get an initial list of next year’s class.

“You really could do it without being on the road. I know it’s better when you’re out there because you get a chance to talk to the coaches and that’s beneficial. But the assistant coaches are still working really hard at populating the recruiting database,” Keys said.

“The big thing with those prospects, recruiting’s changed so much. I’ve been doing this since 1996 and I go back to VHS tapes. I will say because of technology, very few prospects get lost … We get a chance to get evaluations on a lot more prospects and not just within our recruiting area. We have guys from all over the country that reach out to us, and we’ll follow up, we’ll take a look and if they’re good enough to be recruited, then we’ll recruit them.

“I think from a recruiting process perspective, I don’t think we’re going to be that far behind.”

The Oilers have also ramped up their social media presence. The UF football Twitter feed has been featuring an Alumni Spotlight series, while former players have posted pictures of their playing days at UF. The Oilers have also promoted former players who have signed with NFL teams, including 2019 graduate Andrew Dickinson who last week signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals.

“It’s funny, that was specifically calculated because we talked at lengths about OK, here are the cards we’re dealt, how do we handle the situation and be better than the other schools to help us separate our school, the University of Findlay, from everybody else,” Keys said. “I’ve got to give specific credit to coach Kory Allen, associate head coach and offensive coordinator, for all the content, because we talked about it; what are kids going to be doing right now more than ever? They’re not in class, they’re at home, they’re going to be on their phones more, so we’ve tried to ramp up our social media content as much as possible.

“We did do the alumni spotlight series, we’ll continue to do that and it’s been fun to hear some of the positive messages from guys back in 1979 to just as recent as (current Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver) Jason Moore, who graduated two years ago.”

The Oilers are scheduled to open the upcoming season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at home against Ferris State, a perennial national title contender. UF also has home games against Great Midwest Athletic Conference foes Ohio Dominican on Sept. 19, Walsh on Oct. 10 and Lake Erie on Oct. 31.

Until then, they will remain busy.

“The assistant coaches, they have not missed a beat and they have done things that, they’re probably working harder now than ever before without actually coaching guys,” Keys said. “From a staff perspective, we’re not like a Division I staff where we’ve got an army full of people that just continuously do quality control, do all that stuff. We as coaches have to do it ourselves, and our assistant coaches have taken every opportunity to fine-tune some of the things that we couldn’t fine-tune if we were to miss a practice.

“Our guys, I can’t speak enough about the job the assistants have done in communicating with our guys, keeping them on track academically and keeping them on track from a football perspective.”

Burwell, 419-427-8407

Send an E-mail to Mike Burwell