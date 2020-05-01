Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

May 1

2018 — Alex Sierra struck out seven and allowed one unearned run on four hits and no walks in four innings of relief in Fostoria’s 12-9 Northern Buckeye Conference baseball win over Woodmore.

2017 — New Riegel’s Michael Kirian pitched a four-hitter and struck out 17 Tiffin Calvert batters in the Blue Jackets’ 2-0 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division baseball win.

2017 — Alaina Gosche pitched a shutout and struck out seven and Nicole Colley delivered a clutch RBI double as Hopewell-Loudon (8-2 Blanchard Valley Conference) stayed among the BVC softball leaders with a 2-0 win over Leipsic.

2017 — Brianna Gillig homered and drove in four runs and state-ranked New Riegel edged into first place in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division softball standings with an 11-0 win over Tiffin Calvert.

2015 — Philip Buckingham fired a complete-game five-hit shutout as Elmwood’s baseball team slipped past Eastwood 1-0 to remain among the league leaders in the Northern Buckeye Conference standings.

2015 — A two-run triple by Kaleb Bemis broke a 2-2 tie and highlighted a five-run seventh inning that earned Fostoria a 7-2 Northern Buckeye Conference baseball win over Otsego.

2015 — Three Van Buren pitchers –Payten Whitticar, Jaden Tabler and Chance Sonnenberg — combined on a five-inning no-hitter in the Black Knights’ 26-2 nonleague baseball win over Hardin Northern.

2015 — Hopewell-Loudon’s Noah Breidenbach figured in four first-place efforts and the Chieftains scored 78 points with a dominating display in the relays and hurdles in bringing home the boys championship of the Dick Schultz Invitational at Fostoria Memorial Stadium. Gibsonburg won the girls title behind 1-2 finishes from Kendall and Colleen Reynolds in the 100, 200 and 400.

2015 — Allie Rutter ripped a game-winning RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to give St. Wendelin a 5-4 win over Old Fort in Sandusky River League softball action.