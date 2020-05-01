By DAVE HANNEMAN

STAFF WRITER

FINDLAY — Eli Stacy still remembers the hot dog and cold drink he got every time he completed a Findlay Area Golf Association tournament.

It’s a tradition he wants young golfers now coming along to experience as well.

“Unless prohibited by state or local officials, we believe we can move forward with the season in a safe manner,” said Stacy, beginning his fourth year as FAGA tournament director.

“Golf courses are already starting to make appropriate changes to allow play. However, we may need to review age appropriateness to safely social distance.”

Founded in 1973 by Dr. Charles Spragg, Dr. Jack Winters, Lloyd Phillips and others, FAGA is looking to tee off its 46th season with its first tournament June 1 at Shady Grove Golf Course. The 12-tournament schedule for boys and girls in six groups ages 10 to 18 will conclude with its annual championship July 20 at the Findlay Country Club.

While certain activities have been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, golf courses have gotten a go-ahead from the Ohio Department of Health to remain open as long as social distancing and other measures used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are initiated.

The announcement that golf courses could remain open to the public was welcoming news for FAGA President Mike Spragg, organization secretary/treasurer Betsy Hackworth and Stacy, who all volunteer their time and energies to the program.

“Junior golf seems to have been in a bit of a rebuilding period as of late, at least in Northwest Ohio,” Stacy said.

“We average approximately 60 players with a majority of them being under the age of 14, which is a great sign for the future. There has been a local initiative to grow the game at the Findlay County Club with PGA Junior League and the Middle School golf teams and we are very happy to be a part of trying to grow it along with them.”

In addition to providing a competitive stage for young golfers, Stacy said FAGA continues to “provide college scholarships through the Hancock County Community Foundation to deserving graduating high school seniors … based on participation, sportsmanship, and academic performance.”

Findlay (Class AAA) and Van Buren (Class A) won state golf championships in 1984. North Baltimore was Ohio’s Class A champion in 1980 and Van Buren brought home a Division III title in 1990.

Findlay’s Ted Moore was the Class AAA state medalist in 1975, while North Baltimore’s Jeff Waaland (1980) and Van Buren’s Doug Martin (1982) were both medalist winners in Class A.

Most if not all had some early connection to FAGA.

“Junior golf in Hancock County had been strong for a long time with many playing competitive tournaments in high school and some going on to play in college and even professional golf. These individuals started their golf careers with FAGA,” said Stacy, himself an alum of FAGA competition where, he adds, “our fees still remain very low and we provide the famous FAGA hot dog and a drink to each player.”

Hanneman, 419-427-8408

Send an E-mail to Dave Hanneman