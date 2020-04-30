Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

April 30

2018 — Elmwood’s 7-1 Northern Buckeye Conference softball win over Woodmore was memorable in more ways than one. Not only did Makenna Benschoter spin a seven-inning no-hitter, but the victory was also the 400th career win for Royals’ head coach Matt Hoiles.

2018 — Angel Garcia (HR, 2B, 3-1B, 4 RBI) and winning pitcher Cade Whitticar (2B, 4-1B) both had five hits in just four innings and Van Buren moved within one win of clinching at least a share of the Blanchard Valley Conference baseball title with a 35-1 romp over Vanlue.

2016 — Dillon Williams had a hand in all three of Hopewell-Loudon’s relay victories in helping the Chieftains claim the boys title in the Dick Schultz Invitational at Fostoria Memorial Stadium.

2016 — Kamryn Troike doubled, singled twice and had five RBIs in leading St. Wendelin to a 7-3 win over Sandusky St. Mary in a Sandusky River League softball matchup.

2015 — New Riegel overcame a 9-0 deficit after two innings, scoring twice in the top of the eighth to come away with a 12-10 nonleague baseball win over Liberty-Benton.

2015 — Vanlue’s Sami Hausserman and Haley Bonham each smacked four hits and combined for 10 RBIs as the Wildcats rolled past Hopewell-Loudon 15-5 in a Blanchard Valley Conference softball game.

2015 — Meghan Reiter fired a one-hit shutout and St. Wendelin racked up 20 hits as the Mohawks knocked off McComb 10-0 in a nonleague softball game.