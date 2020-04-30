TOLEDO — The 2020 Marathon LPGA Classic in Sylvania is being moved two weeks later than originally scheduled in July as part of a revised tour schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament and preceding events at Highland Meadows Golf Club will be July 20-26, Marathon Classic executive director Judd Silverman said in a news release Wednesday.

The prize money for the tournament has increased $150,000 for a total of $2 million.

All four rounds of this year’s event are scheduled to be televised live on the Golf Channel.

Sei Young Kim won the 2019 Marathon Classic by two shots over Lexi Thompson.