By DAVE HANNEMAN

STAFF WRITER

High school coaches make a fraction of what men like Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney ($9.3 million), Alabama football coach Nick Saban ($9.1 million) or Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski ($8.9 million) reportedly take in annually.

At issue during this time of pandemic proliferation, though, is whether those high school coaches will get paid at all.

Coaches across the state, from head coaches at the varsity, junior varsity and middle school levels to their assistants as well, were left in a sort of limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many had already started preseason training, practice and/or workouts when it was announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in March that schools facilities would be closed — and all school activities therefore halted — at least until May 1.

DeWine’s later announcement closing schools for the rest of the academic year ended the possibility there would be any spring sports at all in 2020.

Hardest hit were the prep athletes, especially graduating seniors, who competed in spring sports. Also of concern was how — or if — schools would compensate the men and women who had been contracted to coach those athletes.

“Presently, Findlay spring personnel have been provided half of their stipend for off-season and in-season responsibilities with future payment currently undecided as we explore possibilities during this difficult time,” said Findlay High School Athletic Director Nate Weihrauch.

The Courier Sports Department contacted athletic directors of 24 area schools seeking their response to the question of coaches’ compensation for spring sports. More than half replied, with 31 percent saying their school planned to pay their spring coaches the full amount of their contract, 15 percent stating they were paying their staff a portion of the total amount, and the remaining 54 percent saying the issue was still being debated by their local school boards and a final decision had yet to be made.

Athletic directors were offered anonymity due to the fact so many schools had not yet finalized their decisions.

“We haven’t even discussed it yet, but I am sure we will pay full salary for all spring coaches,” one AD responded.

Another AD said their school planned on paying its spring coaches “50 percent of their contract,” while the recent board of education minutes from one school included comments from a board member who posed the concept of a “per diem” rate to compensate coaches for the amount of time they had already put in.

“We have discussed this topic in length,” another AD replied. ” … and our board of education will be addressing it during the (next) board of education meeting.”

One AD expressed eloquently the feelings many in their profession have for the men and women charged with running their prep sports programs.

“If our coaches do one thing better than anyone around, it’s care about our kids as much as they do their own. That is hard to replace. We have veteran coaches that have put their time in for years, and young coaches that are making sacrifices day in and day out to work with our kids. The young ones are adjusting class and work schedules to be available for early practices and bus departures, while they could be making much more money at their jobs. It is an expectation (at this school) that coaches plan on coaching in some regard 11 months of the year, from preseason workouts to just monitoring grades and maintaining communication in the off-season.”

In his book, Ten Men You Met In The Huddle, Lessons From A Football Life (Random House, 2008), Bill Curry describes how his high school football coach in the 1950s, a guy named Coach Badgett, estimated that with all of his duties — teacher, head coach, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, special teams coach, trainer, equipment manager, field maintenance, disciplinarian, motivator — he made 37 cents an hour.

Times have changed.

ZipRecruiter, addressing the question of how much high school coaches earn, did a survey that determined that they average a high of around $23 an hour in states like New York, Massachusetts and Washington to lows of around $17 an hour in North Carolina. Ohio fell right in the middle at around $20 an hour.

Past board of education minutes of area schools disclose coaching salaries ranging up to $8,000-$9,000 per season for sports such as football and basketball. Salaries for spring sports coaches were generally lower, with assistant coaches making anywhere from $1,200-$4,000.

Years of experience factor into all salaries. And since all coaching contracts are supplemental contracts, they are reviewed on a year-by-year basis.

