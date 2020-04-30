The Ohio High School Athletic Association state cross country championships will have a new home.

The OHSAA announced Wednesday that the state meet will be moving from National Trail Raceway in Hebron to Fortress Obetz, located in Obetz on the southeast side of Columbus.

Fortress Obetz, a 50-acre multi-purpose sports complex with a 6,500-seat grandstand, was opened in 2017 on the former site of the Columbus Motor Speedway.

“We can’t wait for our student-athletes and Ohio’s entire cross country community to experience the state championships at Fortress Obetz,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said in a release. “This facility is so impressive, from the course layout for the competitors to being more spectator friendly for the fans, and we are thrilled to sign a five-year agreement.

“We would like to thank National Trail Raceway for hosting the state championships for the last nine years and doing an outstanding job as our host.”

Much of the course at Fortress Obetz will be visible from the grandstands, which includes 1,100 flip-down seats, 2,000 bench-back seats and 3,400 bleacher seats.

Fortress Obetz was built to host sporting events, concerts and festivals. It was the home of the Ohio Machine professional lacrosse team from 2017-19 and has five video boards, concessions, restrooms and a large parking lot.

“The Village of Obetz is extremely proud and excited to partner with the OHSAA,” said Steve Adams, National Director of Athletic Operations and Facilities Promotion. “We feel our Memorial Park and the Fortress is perfectly suited for the OHSAA Cross Country State Tournament. We have created a safe and challenging course for the runners and kept the spectator experience in mind as well.”

National Trail Raceway hosted the state cross country championships from 2011 through 2019. Scioto Downs, located just south of Columbus, hosted the championships from 1985-2010.

The 2020 state cross country tournament is currently scheduled to take place Nov. 7, according to the OHSAA website.