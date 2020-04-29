Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

April 29

2019 — Hopewell-Loudon’s top four batters combined for 14 hits, seven runs scored and seven RBIs and the Chieftains moved within a game of claiming at least a share of the Blanchard Valley Conference softball crown with a 19-7 win over Arlington.

2016 — In a showdown between two baseball teams battling for first place in the Northern Buckeye Conference, Elmwood nipped Otsego 1-0 when Jonathan DuVall put down a gutsy two-strike squeeze bunt in the bottom of the fifth inning to score pinch-runner Noah Baker with the game’s only run. Elmwood managed just one hit off Otsego ace Jon Bowman, but improved to 5-1 in the league while knocking the Knights (4-2 NBC) out of a tie for first.

2016 — Lakota’s No. 1 through No. 4 hitters combined to go 8-for-14 with five RBIs as the Raiders topped Hopewell-Loudon 7-3 in nonleague baseball action.

2015 — On a night when four Blanchard Valley Conference teams entered play with one league loss, Van Buren banged out 11 hits and came away with a 9-2 win over Hopewell-Loudon. The loss dropped H-L into a tie with McComb (6-2 BVC) in the standings.

2015 — Van Buren remained undefeated in the Blanchard Valley Conference softball standings by picking up a 15-2 win against Hopewell-Loudon.

2015 — Paige Marsh faced just 16 batters in a five-inning no-hitter as state-ranked Elmwood beat Woodmore 12-0 in Northern Buckeye Conference softball action. Woodmore’s one base runner reached on Elmwood’s only error of the game.