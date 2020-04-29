By MICHAEL BURWELL

Sports Editor

Take one step into the designated clubhouse entrance of Arlington’s Sycamore Springs Golf Course to pay for a round of golf and, well, that’s as far as customers are able to go.

“Every once in a while you’ll get somebody that will kind of be talking or whatever and not paying attention, and then they’ll open the door and it’s like ‘oh, I’ve got to watch what I’m doing here,'” Sycamore Springs general manager Greg Lee said of the designated area that is blocked off by several tables.

That action at Sycamore Springs is one of many precautions that Ohio’s golf courses are taking during the coronavirus pandemic, which has severely affected all aspects of life. Certain businesses have been forced to close during the pandemic, school facilities have been shut down with students learning remotely and the Ohio High School Athletic Association spring sports season never got underway as the 2020 campaign was canceled.

Golf courses, after multiple reversals of decisions from the Ohio Department of Health, have gotten the OK to remain open as long as social distancing and other measures used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are initiated.

Those measures are aplenty.

One person per cart under almost all circumstances. One or two people in the clubhouse at one time and standing at least six feet behind the counter. Spacing out tee times longer than the standard of every eight minutes to avoid groups gathering on the first tee. No touching the flagsticks on the course. Inserting foam or turning the cups upside down so golfers don’t have to reach in the hole to retrieve their golf ball.

Just to name a few. And let’s not forget the cleaning aspect.

Disinfecting and sanitizing golf carts — everything from the

seat and the steering wheel to the strap and the safety handles — after each round. Cleaning bathrooms over and over. Wiping down counters and even pens people use.

“We are literally sanitizing everything,” said Doreen Miller, manager of Birch Run Golf Club in North Baltimore. “I inhale so much of it just from sanitizing carts because the wind blows and it blows right back in your face.

“We do everything we can. We’re not trying to skip out on anything at all, but we’re doing all we can. We’ve got hand sanitizer on counters, we wipe down everything when we walk in in the morning and during the day, I’ll wipe down stuff again.”

Courses have posted signs on doors explaining specific guidelines to follow, while also posting on their websites certain rules to follow.

On the home page of Bluffton Golf Club and Hidden Creek Golf Club’s websites, a detailed list of COVID-19 information and updates is posted.

“Please do NOT arrive more than 10 minutes prior to your tee time, or remain at the course after your round is completed,” and “Avoid contact with others and do NOT approach the first tee until your assigned tee time” were just some of the many guidelines posted on the websites.

Ohio golf courses being allowed to remain open was questioned shortly after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order was implemented on March 24. Courses were initially allowed to operate as an essential business, but two days after the stay-at-home order began, the decision was flipped. Hancock Public Health was notified March 26 during a conference call with the state health department that golf courses were not an essential business and to be closed.

However, the state health department a few days later reversed its decision again. Hancock Public Health was notified on March 29 and relayed the message to Hancock County courses the next morning that they could remain open as long as social distancing and other practices were applied.

“I think it’s a great thing they kept them open. Obviously, that first week it was very confusing not just in the world of golf but everything,” University of Findlay men’s and women’s assistant golf coach Justin Roth said before an April 20 round at Sycamore Springs. “It was a pretty crazy time, so I know they kind of flip-flopped the decision and thankfully, they reverted it back and kept the courses open for the last couple of weeks.

“I think it’s a good thing overall because it’s just like if you’re going to a park or something like that, as long as you’re following the guidelines of social distancing, which I would hope that people are if you’re coming out to play. But I think it’s perfectly fine, it’s a good way to get outside, get some exercise, enjoy the sun, especially the other week when it was in the 70s in March and April, which was crazy.”

Although courses have been able to stay open, outings and leagues and even entire seasons at all levels have been affected.

“We canceled both our Monday and Thursday leagues for the time being because we didn’t want a bunch of guys coming out, standing around too close and breaking the rules,” North Baltimore’s Mark Detamore said before a round at Birch Run. “So we’ll just have to play in small groups until then.”

The 2020 college golf season for the Oilers was scrapped altogether. The NCAA on March 12 decided to cancel the remaining winter and spring NCAA championships due to the coronavirus concerns. The next day, the Great Midwest Athletic Conference canceled all spring athletics and championships.

Findlay’s men’s and women’s teams, who were nationally ranked entering the spring season (women’s team No. 7, men’s squad No. 22), were scheduled to start their seasons at the Saginaw Valley State Spring Invitational on March 14 in Kentucky.

They never teed off.

“Obviously, that was one of the craziest things I’ve ever experienced in my life and I’m sure pretty much everybody can say that,” Roth said.

“It was unprecedented and obviously, we were having probably the best year that both programs have ever had, so it was very disappointing. But we’re going to have a couple of the people that were seniors this year, they’re going to take that extra year of eligibility next year (that the NCAA granted for spring sports athletes), so we’re really looking forward to returning those players. I think it’s only going to make us better in the future.”

As golf courses continue to operate under specific guidelines, Lee and Miller both said that customers have been appreciative of the work they are doing to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of the virus.

“I think the people respect what we’re doing. Has it been a lot more work? Yes, but yet we have the capability by doing this, we are allowed to be open,” Lee said.

“We’ve had a lot of compliments from people telling us that they appreciate what we’re doing, as far as the disinfecting of the carts, which that in itself is a lot of work … People have been great, they’ve understood and they’ve actually been very complimentary as far as what we’re doing. From a worker’s standpoint, we appreciate that.”

Added Roth: “The community here, people support Sycamore in such a great way and they don’t want to put the golf course in a bad situation knowing that if they do something they shouldn’t be doing at the golf course, they could get Sycamore in trouble or whatever golf course they’re playing. So I think people respect that, they respect the workers here and what the course is trying to do. It’s a privilege that we’re able to come out here, so we can’t abuse the privilege.”

“We’ve tried to do our best with everything,” said Miller. “All the customers have been satisfied, they’ve been very supportive on everything that we’ve done … everybody’s been very helpful with what’s going on and they’re all agreeable in everything that we do, so that’s one thing that’s been nice.”

Burwell, 419-427-8407

Send an E-mail to Mike Burwell