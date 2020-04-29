By MICHAEL BURWELL

ARLINGTON — Greg Lee took a big chance switching jobs as the coronavirus pandemic was beginning to escalate.

Nevertheless, his first month as general manager of Sycamore Springs Golf Course in Arlington has been an intense, yet rewarding experience.

“It’s been chaotic,” Lee said. “It’s been very good, don’t get me wrong but obviously with the virus and everything that’s going on, it’s definitely had its own learning challenges I guess you would want to say. But I think overall, the people have really been good.

“We’ve been blessed to be open, No. 1, and with that playing into the effect of people getting out of the house and everything, I think that’s definitely helped out. From my standpoint from a learning curve, it’s been really good.”

Lee started his new job on March 24, the same day as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order began. Throughout Lee’s first week at Sycamore Springs, the Ohio Department of Health flipped its decision multiple times as to whether golf courses were considered an essential business and could remain open.

Hancock Public Health was notified on March 26 during a conference call with the state health department that golf courses were not an essential business and to be closed. That decision was contrary to what DeWine initially ruled when he issued his lockdown orders on March 22.

However, the state health department that weekend reversed its decision again, stating golf courses could remain open as long as social distancing and other practices were applied. Hancock Public Health was notified of the reversed decision on March 29 and relayed the message to courses in Hancock County the next morning.

What a way to start a new job.

“It was very interesting times not knowing for sure whether the golf course was going to open and so forth, so it was a trying couple of weeks,” Lee said in late March.

Lee said he was visiting family in Charlotte, North Carolina when he accepted the new job. He resigned from his position as maintenance and grounds supervisor of the University of Findlay equestrian farm on U.S. 68 shortly after.

It was a nerve-wracking time for him.

“I don’t want to say I was skeptical, but of all the times to be putting in your two-weeks notice and changing jobs, I don’t know if that was the greatest,” Lee said. “But the blessing in disguise was everything has worked out and everything has worked for the good for me.

“I’ve played golf for a long time, love the game of golf and it’s kind of one of those things that at first, I didn’t think this is what I wanted to do. The more, talking to my wife (Luann) and discussing the aspects of it and everything, it just kind of all fell into place.”

Sycamore Springs, an 18-hole, par 72 course just off U.S. 68 on the north side of Arlington, opened in 1958 as a nine-hole course and expanded to 18 in 1994. The course stretches to more than 6,600 yards from the back tees. Trees line the fairways, especially on the back nine, and water hazards are prevelant throughout the course.

Sycamore Springs is the home course for Arlington, Liberty-Benton and Riverdale’s high school golf teams. It has hosted numerous high school tournaments, including OHSAA boys and girls sectional and district tournaments. University of Findlay’s men’s and women’s golf teams also utilize the course.

Lee said he is hoping to not only continue the success of the course, but expand on it.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t think it’s all sunk in yet. But I have really enjoyed my first month down there,” said Lee, a Vanlue native. “It’s been a little blessing in disguise as far as the learning aspect of it.

“I think we’ve got some good people hired to continue the tradition of Sycamore Springs, and I hope to make it even better than what it was before. It’s been a real pleasure for me so far to be involved with the golf course and Sycamore’s always had a name for itself. With the board and with the blessing of the board of being hired and with the people that we have on staff now and everything, I think Sycamore speaks for itself and hopefully we can continue to keep the course going forward.”

