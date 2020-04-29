By DAVE HANNEMAN

FINDLAY — A week after having the rug — and his college football career — literally yanked out from under him, Tanner Rickle is back on his feet.

And he has the solid foundation he experienced growing up in Findlay to thank for it.

“It’s nice to be back,” Rickle said. “It’s nice to know there were people in my corner.”

Rickle, a redshirt freshman quarterback at Urbana, was as shocked as any other athlete at the small, liberal arts school when the university announced on April 21 that it would be permanently closing its campus as a result of financial pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was right out of the blue,” Rickle said. “We had no idea about it. It was really surprising.”

That same day, Rickle went on Twitter to say, “Urbana University is closing it’s doors. I will be entering the (transfer) portal ASAP, so ANY coaches out there looking for a QB give me a shout.”

The former Findlay High standout didn’t have long to wait.

“Coach Keys called me that day, a couple of hours (after posting the tweet),” Rickle said of University of Findlay head coach Rob Keys.

“It feels comforting knowing people are thinking of you like that.”

Rickle, who was majoring in accounting at Urbana and plans to continue that line of study at UF, knows that no guarantees come with his transfer, which he announced via Twitter on Tuesday. Last season, UF’s total roster included seven players listed as quarterback, a group that included Toledo St. John’s graduate and junior college transfer Matt Winzeler.

Winzeler, who will be a senior this fall, completed 197 of 347 passes for 2,577 yards and 27 touchdowns, earning second-team all-Great Midwest Athletic Conference honors after leading the Oilers to a 7-4 record. Only one of the other quarterbacks listed on the 2019 UF roster — senior Parker Gdula — attempted a pass or was credited with a running play.

“The way it sets up this year, (UF) is going to be graduating some people after this next semester,” Rickle said.

“That’s when I feel I might really have a shot, but I’m open for anything.”

Rickle’s father was a running back at Findlay College, and his son followed in his footsteps — literally.

“When I started playing football, I came up as a running back,” Rickle said. “But I always wanted to be ‘that guy,’ so in high school I transitioned into quarterback.”

A heady quarterback with a knack for keeping plays alive with either his arm or his feet, Rickle saw some varsity action his sophomore season for Findlay High, throwing for 217 yards, rushing for 131 and scoring four touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder had a breakout junior year — 1,370 yards passing, 575 rushing, 26 total TDs — and was having an even better senior season — 1,449 yards passing, 400 rushing, 22 TDs through five games — before suffering a season-ending injury in a Week 5 win over Toledo St. Francis.

Though he hasn’t yet taken a snap in college, Rickle said his time at Urbana was fruitful.

“I got quicker and I got stronger,” Rickle said.

“I’ve always been willing to work hard. I guess I was raised right; I can thank my family for that.”

In transferring to UF, Rickle will be rejoining a number of former Findlay High teammates, including defensive back Cade McCaskey, kicker Chase Wilcox and linebacker Kyle Nunn, who also took advantage of the transfer portal to come over from the University of Pittsburgh.

“I’ve not had a chance to talk to those guys yet, but I’m looking forward to it,” Rickle said. “It should be fun.”

Rickle has had to curb his enthusiasm a bit with the COVID-19 pandemic shuttering facilities and limiting coach’s contact with players.

“We don’t know when we’ll be able to start summer practice,” Rickle said. “It’s tough not being able to get into the facilities to work out with the guys, but I have some weights at home and work out with my brother, I go outside and run, I go to the UF practice field and throw the ball …

“It’s left everyone sort of spinning their wheels when what you really want to do is get out there and compete.”

