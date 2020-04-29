By MATT NYE

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

ATTICA — There is hope. There is optimism.

With Ohio on the verge of opening back up, businesses and the economy will slowly be getting back to where it was.

However, with sporting events, who knows?

“With the virus delaying everything and there not being mass gatherings, it’s pretty much impossible for us to have racing at this point,” Attica Raceway Park Director of Operations Rex LeJeune said. “We were supposed to start our season March 20, which is always a gamble because of the spring weather. We would’ve had maybe one or two races in by now because of the weather, so we aren’t that far behind at this point. But if this delay gets into the summer, that’s a different story.”

Just with any other sporting event, the mass gathering of people and social distancing is the key. Because of smaller events not having lucrative TV deals, they can’t not have fans in the stands or at least part of the process.

“There has been very little talk,” LeJeune said about racing without any fans at Attica Raceway Park. “We don’t have those TV contracts, so there isn’t many options because the fans contribute a good portion of the purses. It would be virtually impossible without them.

“I did see over the weekend the South Dakota races that went on without fans, but they had a pay-per-view event … I don’t know the figures, but it was the only event in the nation happening I think, so if we had something like that, maybe we could draw some good numbers. It would only work if we worked with other tracks to be the only one going on a certain weekend.”

LeJeune said a good majority of the drivers don’t do it professionally, but some do and they are itching to get back on the track.

One of the local drivers who is a part-timer is Fostoria girls basketball coach Craig Mintz.

From a driving perspective, it’s more than missing races. It’s a big trickle down effect.

“It’s been rough not being out there so far this season. Some guys do this for a living,” Mintz said. “Around here, guys work on the race cars and it’s hard to collect unemployment working on a race car. We’ve missed a few races already, but the more we race, the more parts we need, that’s what some companies do is sell parts, who are not able to do that right now because we aren’t racing.

“Some people might think, ‘Well, they aren’t racing, no big deal.’ But this affects so many people. A lot of people’s lives are tied to the race tracks or race cars. This is tough right now, but I fully understand why we are taking the measures we are.”

LeJeune said they are basing their plans on racing again on what they are doing at Cedar Point or Six Flags, because of the mass gatherings of people.

“There is a possibility of missing a whole season, but I hope we hear more from the governor and we get into a scenario where we are ready to open things up by June, so we don’t get too deep into the summer and fall sports,” he said. “We could extend the season by two weeks, but throughout the state with the fall schedules, it will be tough to get the crowds later in the year.”

A shortened season might be the case, if racing takes place at all.

For LeJeune at Attica Raceway, losing most of the season would be tough financially, especially already losing out on a few racing weekends.

“We have been keeping busy and I have an office at home I’ve been working out of,” LeJeune said. “There is always something to do at the track, though. We got new dirt to groom and there is mowing and some painting I want to get done by the time the summer comes around.

“But losing our bigger events is big. A lot of people stay in hotels and stay a couple days, eat at restaurants, it’s a big economical impact for sure. There’s been a big loss already not having the Travel Series. I’ve made sure to stay in contact with our sponsors, marketing partners to make sure when we get back to racing, they will support us. We have some great partnerships.”

When racing does take place, Mintz said it should take drivers about 5-10 laps to shake the rust.

“It’s like riding a bike really. It’s a lot about muscle memory. After the first couple laps, you’ll remember how to do it,” he said. “I think it’s the small things that will take some time to get used to again.

“You haven’t been doing much physically probably during this break, so your muscles you don’t usually use for racing, will have to get back into shape. It will take three or four races to get back into racing shape. It’s more physically demanding than people think, throwing around a 950 horsepower race car.”

Mintz said it would be interesting if any local track would try the pay-per-view solution like South Dakota. He agreed with LeJeune, it would have to be the one event happening in the area to make any kind of serious impact.

“It would be weird to drive without any fans, honestly. Yeah, you can’t hear the fans when you’re racing, but you can see them and you feed off of that. It could be tough for some drivers to adjust,” Mintz said. “Another aspect of no fans would be telling our sponsors there isn’t anyone watching us (but) we’re still racing. We aren’t getting the views we’re supposed to be getting, but still spending the money to race.

“I think it’s possible to make the pay-per-view thing work. There wouldn’t be as much of a food cost, wouldn’t have to have as much staff there to run the event. The cost of track usage would go down too. They would have to work together with other tracks to make sure they would be the only one racing that night or weekend. The one in South Dakota was the only live sporting event in the country happening, so everybody tried to log on to the stream and it crashed, that’s how many people were willing to watch.”

Everyone involved would love to see it go back to the way it was and soon. We’ll see if it happens, but Attica Raceway Park is affected just like any other racetrack out there.

“People just think we are a bunch of rednecks that drive in circles,” Mintz said. “Parts of that may be true, but we bring a lot of money and economical impact to what we do. You think about it, a new sprint car is about $75,000 and you have about 50 of them in the pits, and that doesn’t even include the trucks and trailers.

“Not racing right now is affecting everyone.”