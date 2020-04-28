Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

April 28

2017 — Lightning brought an early end to the Dick Schultz Invitational, but not before Hopewell-Loudon piled up enough points to win the girls title at Fostoria’s Memorial Stadium. The Chieftains outlasted Lakota 153-95 in the girls standings, while Bucyrus ended H-L’s four-year stranglehold on the boys championship by topping the Chieftains 128-831/5.

2017 — Old Fort’s Caleb Wilkinson walked six St. Wendelin batters but did not allow a hit in shutting down the Mohawks 10-0 in Sandusky Bay Conference River Division baseball action.

2016 — One day after teammate Matt Johnson threw a five-inning no-hitter in a 14-0 win over Vanlue, Arlington’s Zach Durliat fired a seven-inning perfect game with six strikeouts as the Red Devils beat Hopewell-Loudon 5-0 in a Blanchard Valley Conference baseball game.

2015 — Arcadia took a 7-6 lead on Garrett Enders’ bases-loaded double in the fourth inning, but Arlington won it on Matthew Crawford’s bases-loaded single in the bottom of the seventh as the Red Devils posted an 8-7 Blanchard Valley Conference baseball win.

2015 — Elmwood’s Lindsay George belted two home runs, added a double and drove in four runs to power the Royals past Rossford 8-1 in a Northern Buckeye Conference softball game.