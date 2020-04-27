Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

April 27

2019 — Hopewell-Loudon’s Taylor Sours and Corinne Hoover were both in on four victories to help power the Chieftains to the girls team title at its own Dick Schultz Invitational.

2016 — Van Buren’s Kila Fultz struck out 17 batters in a complete-game one-hitter and the Black Knights racked up 15 hits in a 10-3 Blanchard Valley Conference softball win over Hopewell-Loudon.

2016 — Mikayla Gilliland had a three-run home run among her four hits and drove in eight runs as St. Wendelin clobbered Sandusky St. Mary 16-0 in five innings of Sandusky River League softball action.

2015 — Van Buren’s Nichole Miller pitched a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and delivered three hits in the Black Knights’ 13-0 Blanchard Valley Conference softball win over Leipsic.

2015 — Meghan Reiter pitched a complete-game victory, smacked a home run and drove in three runs to lead St. Wendelin to a 6-5 win over Old Fort in a Sandusky River League softball game.