By MICHAEL BURWELL

Andrew Dickinson became the latest University of Findlay football player to get a shot at the NFL.

Dickinson, a durable and versatile offensive lineman for the Oilers, signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on Saturday.

“I’m so excited right now,” Dickinson said in a phone interview Sunday afternoon. “It’s kind of been a surreal feeling the last 24 hours or so, but I’m so excited to get a chance to play at the next level.”

Dickinson, a 6-foot-3, 308-pound lineman, started all 46 of Findlay’s games the last four seasons after he redshirted his freshman year in 2015. He started a full season at left tackle, played a few games at right tackle and spent the last two seasons at left guard.

“He was a guy that could play all five positions athletically and he could play all five positions mentally,” UF offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Kory Allen said. “To have a guy like that is invaluable to your offensive line and then obviously an extension of that is to the offense in general. He was everything that you want in a student athlete at the college level.

“I was very, very happy for him, happy for his family. I know he’s excited. He’s worked extremely hard to get to this point and he’s a consummate team player. The goal for him was winning as a team and being the best version of himself that he can be and the byproduct is signing an NFL contract.”

Dickinson, a three-time, second-team all-Great Midwest Athletic Conference selection, helped anchor a line that powered the Oilers’ offense to impressive numbers and historic milestones.

Findlay averaged 39 points and 484 yards per game with Dickinson on the line as the Oilers compiled a 31-15 record. In 2017, the Oilers not only made their first NCAA Division II playoff appearance in school history, but posted their first win as well with a 29-17 victory over No. 2 Shepherd. The Oilers, who went 10-3 in 2017, averaged 515.5 yards per game (third in the country in total offense) and were among the top seven nationally in multiple offensive categories.

“Drew is one of the hardest-working players I’ve had the opportunity to coach,” Findlay coach Rob Keys said in a release. “His 46 consecutive starts speak volumes about his physical and mental toughness. We as a program are so proud of him getting an opportunity in the NFL. We can’t wait to see him play on Sundays.”

Dickinson was able to work out in front of NFL scouts at a pro day at Miami (Ohio) University on March 2, the day after the end of the NFL combine and shortly before the coronavirus threat shut down facilities. Dickinson said he also sent video to each NFL team of him doing the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle and position-specific drills.

Dickinson said numerous teams showed interest during the pre-draft process.

He was glad to get to sign with Arizona.

“The Cardinals were a really good fit for me overall, so I was happy that they called once the draft was over to pick me up,” he said.

“I think (my durability and versatility) definitely played a factor in their decision to give me a call. But I think another thing would be my football IQ. At Findlay, I was able to play all five positions, started multiple positions there. I’m looking to make the transition to center or guard in the NFL, so I’m able to play multiple positions and pick up on a playbook pretty quick.”

Dickinson, who will soon be earning his master’s of business administration degree, became the fifth Findlay player in the last seven years to sign with an NFL team. He joined 2019 graduate Jason Moore (current wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers); 2015 grad Harold Jones-Quartey (started 16 games at defensive back for Chicago Bears in 2015-16 seasons); 2015 grad Verlon Reed and 2013 grad Clay Belton.

“Obviously, UF football has had some success at the next level the last few years. I think that’s a testament to our coaches, our coaching staff and our strength staff specifically,” Dickinson said. “Coach Wags (Chad Wagner, UF director of strength and conditioning) does a great job with us, getting us ready, preparing us for things like this and we just got to take advantage of the opportunities we get.”

