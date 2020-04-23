FINDLAY — Three University of Findlay golfers were named NCAA Division II All-Americans on Tuesday as senior Meredith Wipper and junior Kristina Kniesly for the Oilers’ women’s team, as well as senior Luke Kelly for the men’s squad, earned honors for the 2019-20 season.

Kelly became the first UF men’s golfer to earn All-America honors at the NCAA Division II level after being named an honorable mention selection by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Kelly, who was a first team all-region selection, set a UF record for scoring average during a season after posting a 71.67 mark. That ranked 23rd in Division II. His 6-under 66 at the Ohio Cup in the fall was the second lowest round in UF history.

Kelly helped the Oilers become nationally ranked for the first time as well. The Oilers are currently ranked 22nd in the nation and are also ranked second in the Midwest Region.

Meanwhile, Wipper was tabbed a second team selection while Kniesly was an honorable mention pick by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association. The duo received All-American honors for the first time.

Wipper’s scoring average of 74.55 was the third lowest in school history and ranked 35th in Division II this season. She is also a three-time all-East Region pick during her career at UF.

Kniesly recorded a scoring average of 74.36, which was the second lowest in school history and ranked 30th among Division II golfers. Kniesly has been an all-region pick in each of the last two seasons.