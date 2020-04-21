The University of Findlay released its 2020 football schedule on Monday, and Oilers’ fans will notice a change or two from the school’s 2019 lineup.

Notre Dame College and Ashland University, two schools UF faced in a pair of nonleague games a year ago, are not on the 2020 schedule. The Oilers do, however, have a Nov. 7 date at Saginaw Valley State. It will be the first meeting between the two schools since the opener of the 2016 season.

A year ago, UF played an 11-game schedule, with six of the games played at Donnell Stadium. The 2020 schedule has the Oilers playing 10 games, four of them at home.

UF, coming off of a 7-4 season in 2019, will open the 2020 campaign on Sept. 3 when they host perennial national title contender Ferris State University. The Bulldogs finished the 2019 campaign with a 12-1 record and advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA Division II playoffs. The Thursday night game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Donnell.

The Oilers will travel to Midland, Mich. on Sept. 12 to face Northwood University before returning home to open Great Midwest Athletic Conference play on Sept. 19 against Ohio Dominican University.

On Sept. 26, the Oilers will be on the road at Alderson Broaddus University before heading to Kentucky Wesleyan College on Oct. 3. UF will then host Walsh University on Oct. 10 for their annual homecoming game.

The Oilers travel to Hillsdale College on Oct. 17, then host Lake Erie College on Oct. 31 in their final home game. Findlay closes its regular season schedule on the road at Saginaw Valley on Nov. 7, followed by a trip to Tiffin University on Nov. 14.

2020 UF Football Schedule

Sept. 3 Ferris State 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 at Northwood 1 p.m.

Sept. 19 Ohio Dominican (GMAC) noon

Sept. 26 at Alderson Broaddus (GMAC) noon

Oct. 3 at Kentucky Wesleyan (GMAC) 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 Walsh (GMAC) 3 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Hillsdale (GMAC) 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 31 Lake Erie (GMAC) noon

Nov. 7 at Saginaw Valley 1 p.m.

Nov. 14 at Tiffin (GMAC) 1 p.m.

UF golfers honored

Three University of Findlay golfers have earned all-East Region honors from the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA).

Senior Meredith Wipper, junior Kristina Kniesly and sophomore Jill Schmitmeyer landed three of the 10 spots on the all-region team.

Wipper earned all-region honors for the third time in her career, tying former teammate Makenzie Torres for the most all-region honors in UF history. During the 2019-20 season, Wipper averaged 74.55 strokes per round.

Kniesly picked up her second straight all-region accolade after recording a 74.36 scoring average during the 2019-20 campaign. Schmitmeyer landed her first all-region honor after producing a scoring average of 75.36.

Kniesly’s scoring average was the second lowest in UF women’s golf history. Wipper’s average was third best ever and Schmitmeyer’s was fifth.