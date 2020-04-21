Area readers used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the past five years.

April 21

2018 — Hopewell-Loudon’s Emily Pace won the 800-meter run (2:33.68) and combined with Taylor Leiter, Renae Kapelka and Corrin Hoover for a victory in the 3,200 relay (10:26.99) to lead the Chieftains to a runner-up finish in the Fostoria Athletic Boosters Track and Field Invitational. Arcadia freshman Livi Golden was named the meet’s outstanding girls performer on the track after winning the 100 (13.52), finishing second in the 200 and running a leg on two placing relay teams.

2018 — Van Buren’s baseball team rapped out 10 hits in each game in beating Allen East 12-5 and improved to 5-0 in Blanchard Valley Conference play with a 10-0 win over Cory-Rawson in a Saturday doubleheader. Saige Warren had five hits and drove in five runs in the doubleheader.

2017 — Winning pitcher Alex Talley belted a home run and added a double as Fostoria survived a seventh-inning Rossford comeback to post a 10-7 Northern Buckeye Conference softball win. Jennaleigh McCumber added a double and a single for the Redmen.

2017 — Down 7-5 entering the bottom of the seventh, New Riegel scored two runs to tie the game and then beat Lakota 8-7 in eight innings in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division softball game. Brianna Gillig was 4-for-4 with an RBI for New Riegel.

2017 — Kila Fultz was a triple short of the cycle in leading Van Buren to a 4-1 nonconference softball win over Lima Central Catholic. Fultz drove in a team-high two runs as the Black Knights improved to 9-4 overall.

2015 — St. Wendelin’s Meghan Reiter threw a five-inning no-hitter and her teammates provided plenty of support as the Mohawks run-ruled Sandusky St. Mary 11-1 in a Sandusky River League softball game. Reiter struck out five, didn’t walk a batter and threw just 59 total pitches in recording the win.