Spring sports are on hold, at least for now. But area readers used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the past five years.

April 20

2018 — Fostoria’s Baleigh Robinson blasted the game-tying home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Tyrianna Settles smacked the walk-off RBI single in the Redmen’s 5-4 Northern Buckeye Conference softball victory over Rossford. Robinson added a double and triple in addition to her first career home run.

2018 — Van Buren’s Blake Jones singled home Max Greenwalt in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Black Knights a 1-0 nonleague baseball win over Gibsonburg.

2017 — Tiffin Calvert’s Grant Vera scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Senecas a 1-0 win over New Riegel in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division baseball game.

2016 — Vanlue’s Olivia Kliesch fired a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts in the circle and belted a two-run home run and a double at the plate in the Wildcats’ 9-1 Blanchard Valley Conference softball win over Liberty-Benton. Kliesch’s performance came two days after she tossed a one-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts in a BVC win over Pandora-Gilboa.

2016 — Elmwood’s Philip Buckingham tossed a complete-game shutout and got plenty of help from his defense in the Royals’ 3-0 Northern Buckeye Conference baseball win over Rossford. Buckingham allowed seven hits and had one strikeout and two walks.

2015 — Hopewell-Loudon scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat North Baltimore 4-3 in a Blanchard Valley Conference softball game. Mackayla Wilson scored on a passed ball, and Sierra Beers hit the game-winning RBI single later in the frame.