Spring sports are on hold, at least for now. But area readers used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the past five years.

April 18

2019 — Van Buren’s Tyler Arbaugh shattered a meet record in the discus en route to sweeping the boys throwing events at the Gibsonburg Invitational. Arbaugh went 172-6 in the discus to break the meet record of 151-7 set by Lake’s Michael Cluckey in 2017. Arbaugh won the shot put with a throw of 45-91/4 as he helped the Black Knights finish second to Otsego in the 15-team meet.

2018 — Hopewell-Loudon’s Macey Malagon pitched a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and two walks, and she added a home run and three RBIs at the plate in the Chieftains’ 10-0 Blanchard Valley Conference softball win over Arcadia.

2018 — Arcadia’s Tristan Martinez and Kaiden Scott combined to throw a two-hitter in the Redskins’ 6-1 win over Hopewell-Loudon in a Blanchard Valley Conference baseball game. Martinez had seven strikeouts in 51/3 hitless innings, while Scott finished up and had two strikeouts.

2017 — Thom Loomis was named Fostoria High School’s new head boys basketball coach after being approved at a Fostoria City Schools Board of Education meeting. Loomis, a retired school administrator and former Redmen basketball player, was in charge of Fostoria’s junior varsity program the previous year. He was also a varsity assistant and JV and freshman coach at FHS from 1984-88 and JV coach in the 1996-97 season.

2016 — Olivia Kliesch tallied 15 strikeouts in a one-hit complete game victory in leading Vanlue past Pandora-Gilboa 7-1 in a Blanchard Valley Conference softball game.

2016 — New Riegel’s Austin Mathias fired a one-hitter with six strikeouts while adding two singles and two RBIs at the plate in the Blue Jackets’ 18-0 Sandusky River League baseball win over Fremont St. Joseph.

2015 — St. Wendelin’s Nick DeHaven swept the distance events at the St. Wendelin Invitational as he won the 1,600 in 4:52.80 and the 3,200 in 10:34.03.