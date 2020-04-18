By DAVE HANNEMAN

STAFF WRITER

FINDLAY — Kyle Nunn can’t wait to get back to his old stomping grounds.

Stomp being the operative word there.

“I’m excited about playing at Donnell Stadium again. I’m looking forward to it,” said Nunn, who transferred from the University of Pittsburgh to the University of Findlay following the 2019 season and will be looking to line up at linebacker for the Oilers this fall.

A three-year starter and two-time Division I all-Ohio selection during his prep career at Findlay High, Nunn had 431/2 tackles and five interceptions his senior year when he helped the Trojans go 7-4 and qualify for the Division I, Region 2 playoffs. He still shares the school record for career interceptions (14) with Josh Widman and longest interception return for a touchdown (101 yards) with Ryan Sprout.

Nunn redshirted his first year at Pitt, then saw action on kickoffs and special teams in every game in 2018 (12 games) and 2019 (13).

“It pretty much came down to playing time,” Nunn said of his decision to transfer to UF.

“I wanted to be out on the field, making plays, where I could make a difference for the team.

“As far as football, I’m not sure what’s down the road or in the future for me. I didn’t want to go to another Division I school and have to sit out a year, and I thought the best opportunity to wrap up my career was at Findlay.”

Nunn, who will have two years of eligibility left, was an administration of justice major at Pitt and will continue in that line.

“I’m studying criminal justice, and they have a pretty good program at UF,” Nunn said. “That seemed to me to be the best place to finish.”

With athletes at all levels — prep, college and pro — pretty much on their own because of shutdowns created by the coronavirus pandemic, Nunn has had to find ways to stay in shape in preparation for the fall football season.

Fortunately, he has the necessary equipment right at home, as well as a top-this daily kind of challenge from his younger brother Ryan, an all-Ohio basketball standout at Findlay High (1,119 career points) who is coming off his freshman season at Madonna University (3.2 ppg), as well as his father Jeff, a former NAIA all-American at Tiffin University.

“We have weights and stuff in the basement,” Kyle Nunn said. “I’ve been doing something every day — running outside, training at the reservoir, running those hills …

“It does get competitive at times, especially between me and Ryan. Dad is there to make sure nobody gets hurt.”

Nunn said he’s always stayed close to teammates from Findlay’s 2016 playoff team.

“I’ve been able to hang out at times with Mitchell Hucke, Sami Salama, Manny Mogolu, Sam Kovaleski, Brandon Armstrong, Bryce Burrows … Nothing’s changed there,” he said.

“We’ve always stayed in touch, but because of this social distancing thing we’re not able to get together as much as we’d like.”

Nunn is hoping that changes this fall when he gets back on the field at Donnell Stadium, this time in the black and orange of the University of Findlay Oilers.

“It’s good to be back,” Nunn said. “I’ve always been a fan.”

Hanneman, 419-427-8408

Send an E-mail to Dave Hanneman