Spring sports are on hold, at least for now. But area readers used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the past five years.

April 17

2019 — Fostoria’s Alex Sierra ripped a walk-off RBI single to lift the Redmen over Eastwood 3-2 in a Northern Buckeye Conference baseball game. Dylan Sheets, who scored the winning run, had three singles at the plate and got the win on the mound as he allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits.

2019 — Winning pitcher Jacob Theis hit the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the eighth inning as New Riegel scored three runs in the frame to outlast Lakota 9-6 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division baseball game.

2019 — Van Buren’s Maddie Pawlak blasted a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Black Knights a 7-6 Blanchard Valley Conference softball win over Hopewell-Loudon.

2017 — Van Buren’s Jaden Tabler had five strikeouts with four walks in a four-hit shutout and drove in a run at the plate in the Black Knights’ 3-0 Blanchard Valley Conference baseball win over North Baltimore.

2015 — Hopewell-Loudon’s Jackson Sebetto belted a grand slam and Kyle Reinbolt pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts in the Chieftains’ 7-2 Blanchard Valley Conference baseball win over Pandora-Gilboa.