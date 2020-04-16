Spring sports are on hold, at least for now. But area readers used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the past five years.

April 16

2019 — Kayleigh Lininger tossed a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in the circle, Kristin Coleman homered, doubled and drove in two runs at the plate and New Riegel blanked Arlington 7-0 in a nonleague softball contest.

2019 — Lakota’s Marissa Claburn delivered a pinch-hit three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to cap off the Raiders’ six-run rally in a 10-7 nonconference win over Arcadia. The two teams were tied 4-4 before the seventh-inning explosion.

2019 — Fostoria’s Jesus Garcia drilled a two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Redmen over Wynford 4-3 in a nonleague baseball game.

2016 — Cory-Rawson’s Mason Warnimont and Arcadia’s Clint Recker both won three events at the St. Wendelin Invitational. Warnimont, who was named the most valuable boys track athlete, swept the sprints (100 in 11.08, 200 in 23.91 and 400 in 52.25), while Recker won the 110 high hurdles (15.37), 300 intermediate hurdles (41.87) and was part of the Redskins’ winning 1,600 relay team. Arcadia’s Shae Watkins was the boys most valuable field athlete after setting a meet record in winning the discus (175-3) and finishing second in the shot put (52-3).

2015 — Elmwood’s Miranda Benschoter pitched a perfect game in the Royals’ 11-0 five-inning nonleague softball victory over North Baltimore. Benschoter struck out 13 of North Baltimore’s 15 batters.