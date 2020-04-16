By DAVE HANNEMAN

STAFF WRITER

FINDLAY — One of Bill Bonham’s proudest possessions is the Greater Buckeye Conference Coach of the Year Award he received in 2008 after his second season as Fremont Ross volleyball coach.

“We went 7-15 in back-to-back seasons,” Bonham said.

“But that second year, when I got coach of the year, we went from scoring 12, 15 points a game to 20, 22 points a game. We were competitive that year. We were putting pressure on teams every night out and I think (the other coaches) recognized and respected that.”

Bonham, with a well-documented history of success at several stops and levels, is returning to northwest Ohio and his roots as Findlay High’s volleyball coach for the 2020 season. A 20-year veteran in the field of law enforcement, Bonham was approved at the March Findlay Board of Education meeting to work in security at Findlay High and serve as the Trojans’ volleyball coach.

Bonham replaces Justin Rohrer, who was 5-18, then 7-17 in his two seasons as FHS coach. Rohrer, after the birth of his second child, stepped down last fall to devote more time to his growing family.

Bonham brings an impressive resume to the position.

A graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School, Bonham was an assistant to Dave Reinhart at Hopewell-Loudon when the Chieftains were a perennial state power in the late 1990s. During one eight-year stretch, H-L made eight straight state tournament appearances and brought home five small-school championships.

Following his two-year stint at Fremont Ross, Bonham was named the head coach at Buckeye Central. In four years there, he compiled a 90-12 record that included four league championships and, in 2012, a trip to the Division IV state semifinals.

Bonham returned to his alma mater in 2013, taking over a Tiffin Columbian program coming off a losing season and guiding the Tornadoes to a 15-10 record and a district runner-up finish.

Bonham also spent two years as an assistant coach with the Owens Community College women’s volleyball program, helping that group go 81-12 overall and twice qualify for the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.

Bonham spent the past two years in Florida. When he decided to move back north, his network of northwest Ohio contacts served him well.

“There’s good networking out there,” said Bonham, rattling off names of coaches from Penn State and Notre Dame to Findlay, Bluffton and Heidelberg on the college level.

Bonham also had strong connections with many high school coaches, including former Findlay High and current McComb coach Bob Moran, with whom he helped establish the Melissa Belcher Summer Classic/Coaches-4-Coaches tournament held in Findlay.

“When we decided to move back to Ohio, (FHS Athletic Director) Nate (Weihrauch) contacted me right away,” Bonham said.

“I’d gotten to know Nate through Bob (Moran). We actually had a mutual friend in Craig Aukerman, a coach with the Tennessee Titans whose wife played on those great Hopewell-Loudon teams back then.

“That was basically the starting point. Nate did a great job. He was persistent, but never overstepped his bounds. We talked, we emailed, we texted, we emailed, we communicated … I listened to him, I told him my thoughts about the program and we came to a mutual agreement.”

Bonham remembers the GBC glory days of Findlay High volleyball — the Trojans went 80-0 in league matches, had seven 20-win seasons, and made five regional and one state tournament appearance the eight years the GBC was in existence. He’s also well aware Findlay has not been nearly as successful since aligning with the Three Rivers Athletic Conference, a league where Oregon Clay, Toledo Notre Dame and especially 12-time state qualifier Toledo St. Ursula have been the dominant programs.

“Unfortunately, people always judge success mostly on wins and losses,” Bonham said.

“I know the program has not been winning in recent years, but I’ve always been a coach that accepts a challenge.”

As for style, Bonham likes the term “scrappy.”

“I want us to have a junk-yard dog mentality,” Bonham said. “We’re going to be aggressive, but we’re going to protect what is ours.

“A lot of people tell me I’m a defensive kind of guy. You see a lot of people training, learning a certain type of position, and in volleyball, that’s hitting. If you go to club tournaments, watch high school matches, even some colleges teams, a lot of teams don’t play very good defense.

“Teams that receive well will win. Teams that can pass will win. Big hitters can’t do it without defense.”

The shutdown of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic has put a crimp in Bonham’s preparations for his new position. But he’s making do the best he can.

“I came back early enough where Nate was able to get me last year’s roster,” Bonham said.

“I started going to club practices and watched some club tournaments (before all activities were shut down). I was able to have some communication with some players, but nothing official.

“Every week we lose is hard for a new coach coming in.”

Findlay fielded extremely young teams the past two seasons. There were just two seniors on last year’s roster, only three the year before that.

“I don’t want to use the term rebuilding. I talk about restructuring,” Bonham said.

“I understand there are a lot of kids coming back. With the ones coming in from the two middle schools we’re looking at possibly 50 kids for freshman, JV and varsity.

“I am hard, but I’m fair. Sometimes I’m too honest, but I’ve learned nobody gets better if you sugar-coat things.

“That’s based on 20-some years of coaching and 20-some years of being pretty successful. Hopefully I can extend that line of success here at Findlay.”