Spring sports are on hold, at least for now. But area readers used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the past five years.

April 15

2019 — Hopewell-Loudon broke a 5-5 tie against Arcadia with four runs in the top of the seventh inning and held on to post a 9-6 softball win in a matchup of teams unbeaten in Blanchard Valley Conference play. Kenzie Coleman homered, doubled and drove in four runs for Hopewell-Loudon, which improved to 6-0 in the BVC with the win.

2017 — For the second straight week, St. Wendelin’s Sophia Volpe set two meet records and was named the most valuable track athlete as she duplicated her efforts at the St. Wendelin Invitational. Volpe won the 1,600 in 5:13.76 and the 3,200 in 11:15.81, both of which shattered 15-year-old marks. St. Wendelin’s Nick DeHaven was the boys most valuable track athlete after winning the 1,600 and 3,200.

2017 — New Riegel’s Alec Zoeller and Michael Kirian combined for 27 strikeouts in the Blue Jackets’ nonleague doubleheader baseball sweep of Fostoria and Van Buren. Zoeller fanned 12 batters in New Riegel’s 9-2 win over Fostoria, while Kirian had 15 strikeouts in a two-hitter in the Blue Jackets’ 12-2 victory over Van Buren.

2017 — Fostoria’s Alex Talley and Elisia Ledesma threw back-to-back five-inning no-hitters in a pair of 22-0 nonleague softball wins over Toledo Woodward.

2016 — Elmwood’s Braden Dauterman tossed a six-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts and five walks in the Royals’ 10-0 nonleague baseball win over Hopewell-Loudon.

2015 — Van Buren’s Olivia Sattler smacked a game-winning RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning to not only give the Black Knights a 6-5 Blanchard Valley Conference softball win over Arlington in a battle of league leaders, but it also gave head coach Stacy Sharp her 100th career victory.