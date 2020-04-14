Spring sports are on hold, at least for now. But area readers used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the past five years.

April 14

2017 — Brianna Gillig pounded two home runs and a pair of two-run doubles in New Riegel’s 16-6 nonleague softball win over Arcadia.

2016 — Arcadia’s Kayla Brubaker scored the game-winning run on Breana Reinhart’s bunt in the top of the seventh inning in the Redskins’ 7-6 nonleague softball win over Fostoria.

2016 — Kyleigh Krupp launched two of Hopewell-Loudon’s three home runs and finished with five RBIs in the Chieftains’ 15-1 Blanchard Valley Conference softball win over Pandora-Gilboa. Makayla Wilson added a home run and three RBIs for Hopewell-Loudon.

2015 — Fostoria’s Donovan Vogel smacked a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Redmen over Otsego 3-2 in a Northern Buckeye Conference baseball game.