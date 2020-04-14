By MATT NYE

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

When Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shut down schools and didn’t allow any organized activities or contact among spring sports teams due to the spread of coronavirus, coaches were left with some questions.

How do they operate? How do they keep in contact with their team?

It’s certainly an unprecedented time for coaches, who are used to structure and knowing what their teams look like by this time of the season.

“This is an experience like very few people have ever experienced before,” New Riegel athletic director and softball coach Jamie Lininger said. “Not only am I the AD, but I’m the softball coach and on top of that, I’m a dad.

“First of all, we’ve had a couple of seniors work their butts off during the winter and to see them not have an opportunity to play is so disappointing. On top of that, this was the year my kid (Kayleigh Lininger) was supposed to be all-Ohio. That seems selfish, but of all the years as a dad, you just want to say, ‘God, why does this have to be the year?’ This was going to be my kid’s year to shine.

“It’s hard, we have a lot of kids from year to year, I always say they are an extension of my family. They all feel like daughters to me. We had a little scrimmage on our last day we could practice and there was a feeling … you could tell right then that was their last chance. Some of them knew they might not be on the field again and I got to see just how much this meant to them. It just hurts to see and know how disappointed they are.”

Even though a spring season seems like a distant light in an endless dark tunnel at this point, the Ohio High School Athletic Association planned out a shortened spring season just in case things pick up by the time May comes around.

“They know everything we know. We aren’t hiding anything from them,” Tiffin Columbian boys track coach John Kihorany said. “We want them to think May 1 that we are going to go unless they tell us otherwise. That’s all that I have told them. Haven’t given them anything negative, you give them a glimmer of hope until everything is shut down. Any chance is better than none, might as well hang on to what you have.”

Lininger admitted he has probably dropped the ball a little hard on his players with being realistic about the chances for a spring season.

“To be honest, I don’t really know what to tell them,” he said. “I did send them a text the first week we would have been playing and said something like we’d be up 3-0 right now, keep your heads up kind of thing. I mean, what do you say? This is something we’ve never experienced. This is the time of the year we all look forward to.

“Plus, this was supposed to be our year. I thought we’d have a really good chance to get back to state. I thought last year’s team could have won a state title, but we had a lot coming back. If we don’t get this year in, we’re missing a really good catcher in Julia Reinhart, one of the best we’ve ever seen, a fabulous hitter in Kaitlyn Kirian, Marianna Tiell, who works her butt off and is a really good left fielder and with Brooklyn Depinet contributing … you just feel bad for those kids for sure.”

Every sport has a “feeling out” period at the beginning of a season. If the spring season gets going in May, which will be a shortened season, track athletes will be thrown into the fire quickly.

Luckily for Carey girls track and field coach Tricia Nash, they had three weeks after the winter season ended to kind of see what her team was made up of.

“They were looking really good the first few weeks with girls coming back and freshman coming in. We have some really good athletes,” she said. “I was really excited that they could have really dominated some field events, relays, individual races and I was very hopeful for this team for sure. I feel bad for the freshmen, too, coming into their first year in high school and they don’t get that opportunity. It’s high school track, it’s big and exciting. I was just hoping they got to experience that. We are just hanging on the line until we are absolutely told no.

“We just won’t have the time to tweak things if we get the shortened season. It will be tough. It was great that we had two extra weeks to see what some of the girls could do. It will be tricky, but everyone is in the same boat, so that’s why I’ve really stressed to the girls to keep up the cardio and to keep staying active. We don’t want to be a month behind if this thing gets going again. We just really want to keep encouraging them. We want to stay as positive as we can because there is still hope.”

Kihorany has relayed the same message to his Tornado squad.

“When this thing came about the first couple weeks off I told the guys to keep active and keep doing stuff,” Kihorany said. “So there is no contact, not supposed to be doing anything and not giving them any workouts with all of the facilities being closed, but I’ve sent some text messages. Just to see how they are doing, especially to the couple seniors.

“We miss sports, they miss their teammates and the coaches miss the kids as well.”

It’s difficult right now. There is a little sliver of hope, but all coaches can do is hope.

“The last practice we actually had I gave them a speech and trying to motivate them to put the work in because it is entirely in their hands right now,” Nash said. “In the slim chance we get to have a season, we have to make sure they are keeping up with their workouts. I text them every week and I’ve gotten some videos of girls doing different things, but this is hard. It’s not a coaching style any of us wants, but it’s how we have to do things at this point.

“You just have to get creative with some workouts. But you just feel awful for these seniors. Your heart just breaks for them because there’s nothing you can do about it. You just feel helpless. In the end, I miss the girls so much. I miss the track atmosphere. I miss talking with the other coaches. This is difficult for everybody, but we have to stay positive and we will get through this. It’s all we can do.”