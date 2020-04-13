Spring sports are on hold, at least for now. But area readers used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the past five years.

April 13

2018 — Van Buren scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win a slugfest against New Riegel 16-15 in a nonleague baseball game.

2017 — Dylan Sheets fired a one-hit shutout in Fostoria’s 19-0 nonconference baseball win over Arcadia. Sheets had three strikeouts and didn’t allow a walk.

2017 — Fostoria’s Cortney Babb smacked a two-run double in the top of the seventh inning to lift the Redmen over Arcadia 7-5 in a nonleague softball game. Babb finished with four RBIs.

2016 — Elmwood’s Mattison Hillard’s walk-off grand slam capped off a five-run seventh inning in the Royals’ 6-2 Northern Buckeye Conference softball win over Lake.

2015 — Van Buren’s Ross Adolph tossed a five-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and no walks, while Drew Conner collected three hits and an RBI in Van Buren’s 6-0 Blanchard Valley Conference baseball win over Cory-Rawson.