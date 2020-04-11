Spring sports are on hold, at least for now. But area readers used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the past five years.

April 11

2019 — Kyhra Baeder smashed two of Fostoria’s four home runs and added two doubles in the Redmen’s 21-7 nonleague softball win over Northwood. Meredith Grine (HR, 2-3B, 1B) and Tia Overton (HR, 2B) also homered for Fostoria. Baeder, Grine, Jasmine Groves (2B, 3-1B) and Jennaleigh McCumber (4-1B) combined for 16 of Fostoria’s 26 hits.

2019 — New Riegel scored all six of its runs, including five unearned, in the top of the seventh inning to beat Monroeville 6-3 in a nonleague softball game.

2018 — Van Buren’s Angel Garcia tossed seven scoreless innings, allowed just two hits and drove in five runs at the plate in the Black Knights’ 8-0 Blanchard Valley Conference baseball win over Arcadia. Garcia had 10 strikeouts, one walk and needed just 69 pitches to earn the win.

2015 — St. Wendelin’s Allie Rutter fired a four-hitter with nine strikeouts, and Meghan Reiter singled twice and added three RBIs in the Mohawks’ 8-1 win over Lima Central Catholic in the first game of a nonleague softball doubleheader.

2015 — New Riegel’s Kara Scherger totaled six hits and three RBIs and had a win and a save in the Blue Jackets’ 4-2 nonleague win over Willard and 3-2 victory over Margaretta. Scherger allowed two runs on seven hits in seven innings to get the win against Margaretta, and worked the final inning for the save against Willard.