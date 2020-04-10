Spring sports are on hold, at least for now. But area readers used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the past five years.

April 10

2019 — Fostoria’s Alex Sierra allowed just four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in the Redmen’s 12-0 Northern Buckeye Conference baseball victory over Woodmore. Trey Groves homered, doubled, singled and drove in five runs to help Fostoria improve to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the NBC.

2017 — Arcadia’s Haley Kieffer had a home run among her four hits and made a terrific over-the-shoulder catch on a long fly ball to end the second inning in the Redskins’ 22-1 Blanchard Valley Conference softball win over Riverdale.

2015 — Fostoria’s Erica Moore smacked a three-run home run, finished a triple shy of the cycle and was the winning pitcher in the Redmen’s 10-0 nonleague softball win over Hopewell-Loudon.

2015 — Elmwood’s Austin Jasso won three events in helping the Royals’ boys track team win its fifth straight Van Buren Doug Mowrey Invitational. Jasso won the 200 (23.43), 400 (55.47) and was part of the winning 1,600 relay team. Arcadia’s Shae Watkins (shot put and discus) and Clint Recker (110 hurdles and triple jump) were among several multiple-event winners.

2015 — Van Buren’s girls track team won three events and used its depth to hoist the team title at the Doug Mowrey Invitational. Winners for the Black Knights included Bri Lasley (200 in 27.58), Lauren Wise (400 in 1:04.92) and Lexi Hassan (long jump of 14-91/4).