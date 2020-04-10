If the 2020 spring sports season takes place, two sports will have different venues for the state tournament.

Track and field, as well as boys tennis, would have state championships conducted at different sites than originally scheduled, according to a release from the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Thursday.

The Division I state track and field meet will be at Hilliard Darby High School. The Division II meet will take place at Pickerington North High School, while the Division III meet will be at Westerville North High School.

The state track and field meet was originally scheduled at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, but athletic facilities at Ohio State University will not be available in June.

The state boys tennis tournament will be conducted at Hilliard Davidson High School, instead of the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

The OHSAA on Wednesday announced in a memo to member school administrators dates for the 2020 spring sports season, including an acclimation period of May 4-8 and a start to the season on May 9. The dates for sectional, district, regional and state tournaments were also released.

However, if Ohio’s kindergarten through 12th-grade schools are closed past May 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, those dates would be changed.

“If the closure is extended beyond May 1, the OHSAA will provide updated information. If school facilities do not reopen this school year, there will not be a spring sports season,” the release stated.

State tournaments in baseball, softball and lacrosse will take place at originally scheduled locations. Baseball would be from June 19-21 at Akron Canal Park; softball from June 25-27 at Akron Firestone Stadium; and lacrosse state championships June 13 at Ohio Wesleyan University.

The state boys tennis tournament would be June 18-20; state track and field would be June 26-27.

“If the Governor and Ohio Department of Health deem it safe to reopen school facilities in early May, then we will have a shortened spring sports season that extends into June,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said in the release. “I commend our sports administration staff for putting the schedules together working on state tournament sites.”

State tournament venues are subject to change, and if for any reason specific sites are shut down due to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders, all sites will be shut down and tournaments will not be held, according to the OHSAA.

The mandatory no-contact period, which prohibits any coach from providing coaching, instruction or open gyms to players, remains in place until at least May 1. No practices or group workouts can take place, but coaches are encouraged to maintain correspondence and provide workouts to individuals through electronic communication.