Like everyone else these days, American Legion baseball coach Dana Dunbar is playing the waiting game.

Dunbar, who heads Findlay Post 3, doesn’t know if his squad will be on the diamond this summer for a full season, an abbreviated season or even at all.

What is certain is that at the national level, the American Legion has canceled its 2020 World Series and the multi-state regional tournaments across the nation. Still up in the air, at this point, is the possibility of an Ohio state tournament and the regional qualifiers that come before it.

“I’m kind of in limbo,” Dunbar said. “I hate to sound like that, but it’s the truth. Hopefully, the state Legion will still go ahead and hold a state tournament. That would at least give the kids something to play for.”

The Ohio Legion senior state tournament is scheduled for July 29 through Aug. 2 in Lancaster. That tourney, American Legion Department of Ohio chairman for baseball Marvin Shamhart said, is still on.

For now.

“At this moment, things are on,” said Shamhart of Glouster. “We’re still moving forward. I have to wait on an email from the national baseball people that will have their instructions.”

Those instructions, Shamhart said, deal with the liability insurance that local Legion posts are required to purchase through the national Legion in order to field a team. Right now, posts can still put in their money to purchase the insurance. That could change, or not, on any given day in the near future.

“We have to have the insurance in place,” Shamhart said. “The insurance company has to accept us before we can do anything, but as of right now we’re still looking to have our regular season, our in-state regionals and our state tournament.

“We haven’t changed the dates yet, and I say ‘yet’ because it might change. We do have permission from the national people to play a little longer. Our state tournament dates had been set by a time frame where the winner would go on to a regional tournament. They aren’t going to have any regionals or a national tournament, so we can extend our season a little bit.”

Dunbar, at the local level, remains hopeful but is a realist.

“All I’m doing is waiting to see what the state does,” he said. “I don’t know if they’re going to have a state tournament or not. I guess it’s also going to depend on how many teams will be available to schedule and play. With all that’s going down, some of these teams may drop out and some may opt to play.”

Under normal circumstances, Dunbar offered a timetable he goes by to fill a roster. Legion teams can carry 18 players — Dunbar said he usually has 16 on his team but would certainly consider a couple extra pitchers if the season goes forward this summer. Of those, Dunbar said, generally nine to 10 are returning players from the previous season.

Dunbar uses the spring high school season to scout potential players and network with high school coaches to talk baseball and banter about prospects. By early May, he said, he’s fairly certain of a summer Legion roster.

The Legion season, normally, gets rolling in early June. It’s a time frame Dunbar wants to keep as close to as he can.

“With Legion baseball, kids can’t play until their high school seasons are over,” Dunbar said. “We usually start June 1, so we’re lucky if we have three practices in before the season starts.

“The problem is, these kids can’t even be throwing to one another because they can’t get on their high school fields to throw to a teammate. To be truthful, the kids haven’t thrown and for the high school season, they haven’t canceled yet but I’d be surprised if they have it.

“The kids’ arms aren’t going to be in shape, so to be honest you’re going to need at least three weeks to get them in shape if you don’t want to hurt the kids. And that’s just throwing, we’re not even talking about pitchers.”

And now comes word this week that the OHSAA spring season, if held, would extend the OHSAA state championships to the weekend of June 19-21. That could crimp a Legion season even further.

“I don’t see, truthfully, if we don’t start close the first week of June how we could even play much if at all,” Dunbar said. “You might get in a few tournaments on the weekends, but the truth is you might not have the pitching to even do that.”

