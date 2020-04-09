Spring sports are on hold, at least for now. But area readers used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the past five years.

April 9

2019 — Elmwood’s softball team had seven players record two or more hits in the Royals’ 13-2 nonleague win over Lakota. Jill Hannah totaled four hits and two RBIs, while Kayla Minich and winning pitcher Makenna Benschoter had three hits each.

2018 — Van Buren’s Olivia Sexton and Agnes Durliat had ninth-inning RBI singles and the Black Knights held on to beat Arlington 7-5 for a Blanchard Valley Conference softball win. The Black Knights scored three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game and force extras.

2018 — Elmwood’s Madison Hoiles smacked a home run and drove in four runs in the Royals’ 18-7 Northern Buckeye Conference softball win over Rossford.