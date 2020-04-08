Spring sports are on hold, at least for now. But area readers used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the past five years.

April 8

2019 — Fostoria’s Dylan Sheets scattered two runs on eight hits over seven innings on the mound, doubled and singled at the plate, and accounted for three of the Redmen’s four runs in a 4-2 Northern Buckeye Conference baseball win over Genoa.

2019 — Hopewell-Loudon’s Kenzie Coleman had four hits, including a home run and two doubles, in the Chieftains’ 9-4 Blanchard Valley Conference win over North Baltimore. Winning pitcher Macey Malagon also homered for the Chieftains.

2017 — Fostoria St. Wendelin’s Sophia Volpe set two meet records and earned the most valuable athlete award at the Lakota Invitational. Volpe set meet records in winning the 1,600 in 5:11.22 and the 3,200 in 11:13.81.

2017 — New Riegel’s Michael Kirian threw a one-hit, five-inning shutout with 15 strikouts and three walks in a 10-0 win over McComb. Overall, he totaled four hits and five RBIs at the plate as he also helped New Riegel beat Old Fort 13-3 in the second of two games for the Blue Jackets.