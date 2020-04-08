By MATT NYE

Normally, athletic directors would be busy this time of year.

With a lot of events outside and some that are postponed because of weather, makeup dates are a big part of scheduling spring events.

This year, they haven’t had to do any of that.

When Tiffin Columbian Athletic Director Daniel Hartsel answered his phone for an interview, he was walking his dog.

“This is the life of an athletic director these days,” he said. “First, our hearts go out to all of the seniors who didn’t get to experience their spring sports, as well as underclassmen. You feel for them and sympathize with them because we may not have a graduation, but as an AD, I just try to control what I can control.

“I think the OHSAA has done a phenomenal job with doing what is right and with the governor, I think they’ve been doing a great job, but spring sports, it doesn’t give me an opportunity to schedule anything.

“Today, we should’ve been outside playing baseball or softball or a track meet. It’s beautiful out, and the one thing I’d like to do is complain about the weather right now.”

For Hopewell-Loudon athletic director and football coach Brian Colatruglio, it’s a down time he’s never seen or been through before, but he is making the most of it.

“Nobody has gone through anything like this. You know when sports get canceled that non-essential label applies pretty quickly to you,” he said. “Just trying to do a few little things everyday. It’s almost like summer for an AD, you get your next year taken care of and all of the little things throughout a year to get to. After three weeks now, I’m pretty much scheduled out through next year, but it’s tough.

“I’m trying to keep in contact with some kids and coaches. Keeping them informed of any news or anything we hear … but it’s tough. Been in education for 25 years and it’s the longest stretch I’ve ever been away from my team or being around kids and coaches. Yeah, it’s weird.”

Hartsel said he talks with coaches two or three times a week to catch up on things and to make sure everything is falling in line with the OHSAA rules of no organizational workouts or meetings while school is out.

“I just talk with them and just reiterate what the OHSAA set down with the contact and no instruction thing and then you put your trust in our coaches, who 90 percent of them are teachers anyhow, that they are going to do the right things and not try to bend the rules for their benefit,” Hartsel said.

“We had a Sandusky Bay Conference conference video call, and we kind of discussed different things on what we would do if we were given a really shortened spring season. I haven’t really relayed that to the coaches yet because I don’t want to give a false hope. On top of that, if we do come back to school, which I don’t think is going to happen unfortunately because we all miss the kids, we’ve talked about if we have two or three weeks of school, we would have two or three weeks of intramurals. Something organized like kickball, whiffle ball, something to get the kids’ morale up … might not have any sports, but we can have some Tiffin Columbian events.”

For H-L, Colatruglio said he has seen some pictures and kept in contact with kids as well. He said they use an app for workouts to do at home.

“We use an app, so kids that have access to equipment, we’ve been able to keep our app updated,” he said. “I just communicated this past weekend with the group that uses the app about a bodyweight workout if you don’t have equipment, trying to get kids flipped over to that if they need it. Just trying to give them a little guidance and structure.

“I know a lot of our kids are doing what they can. We just try to encourage them to stay active not only for your physical health, but for your mental health during this time. It’s been rough. You learn how to do things you normally don’t have to. I did a virtual meeting, staff meetings, an SBC league meeting, things like that. Some of us older guys have to try to figure out how to do those things and I’m certainly in the group that wishes we never have to do this again.”

The cancellation of the spring season hasn’t officially been announced, but with students being out of school until at least May 1 as of now, things are looking bleak.

The next thing to think about would be the summer and all of the offseason workouts and basketball camps that could be affected, or even the start of the fall season.

As of now, all of that is up in the air, and it’s a wait and see situation for athletic directors and athletes.

“Everybody is in the same boat. It’s not like some kids get to do some things and others don’t,” Colatruglio said. “Once we get the guidance of the OHSAA and we get this thing kicked back into gear, we’ll figure it out from there. You’re planning things full speed ahead, but we’ll adjust what we need to.

“I feel good. We’ve been (at H-L) for a few years now, but I feel bad for some new coaches who may not be able to meet their team until the middle of the summer, that could be rough. We’re all in the same boat. We all want to get back out there as soon as we can, but obviously, this is bigger than sports and we need to listen and do what the people smarter than us are telling us to do.”