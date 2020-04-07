Spring sports are on hold, at least for now. But area readers used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the past five years.

April 7

2018 — Fostoria High’s Dashani Taylor won the long jump and Old Fort’s Jenna Clouse took the 300 hurdles to lead area athletes at the Lakota Invitational. Taylor won with a leap of 15-21/2, while Clouse crossed the finish line in 50.11. Lakota’s girls finished fifth in the team standings and Hopewell-Loudon’s boys were eighth to lead area teams.

2018 — Hopewell-Loudon had five players record multi-hit games in the Chieftains’ 11-3 nonleague softball victory over Upper Sandusky. Winning pitcher Macey Malagon singled, doubled and had a team-high three RBIs.

2017 — Van Buren’s Tyler Saltzman and Braxton Fasone each won a pair of events in leading the Black Knights’ boys track team to the title at their own Doug Mowrey Invitational. Saltzman won the 110 hurdles (16.12) and long jump (18-4), while Fasone swept the sprints (100 in 11.79 and 200 in 24.11).