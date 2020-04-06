Spring sports are on hold, at least for now. But area readers used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the past five years.

April 6

2019 — New Riegel’s Jacob Theis pitched a complete-game shutout and delivered a two-run double in the top of the seventh inning in the Blue Jackets’ 2-0 nonleague win over McComb. Theis threw a five-hitter with three strikeouts and two walks.

2018 — Elmwood’s Austin Murphy and Vanlue’s Bethany Smith were triple winners at the Van Buren Doug Mowrey Invitational. Murphy won the 800 and was part of the winning 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams, while Smith swept the sprints (100, 200, 400).

2017 — The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s long-awaited competitive balance plan was put into action with the release of its 2017 fall sports divisions. The competitive balance plan, which was designed to level the playing field between public and private schools in Ohio, was formulated, debated, tweaked and voted on three times before it was finally adopted by member schools in 2014. The new rules changed the way schools are assigned to tournament divisions for the first time in the century-old organization’s history. Fostoria’s football team dropped down to Division V for the first time in the program’s history. Fostoria had an enrollment of 197 with a competitive balance figure of four for football for a total enrollment figure of 201. Van Buren had the highest competitive balance number among area schools with football with 18 and moved up to Division V for the first time.

2015 — Hopewell-Loudon’s Garret Sendelbach struck out 15 batters in a two-hit shutout in the Chieftains’ 4-0 Blanchard Valley Conference win over Riverdale.