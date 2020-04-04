By JOHN MONTGOMERY

It was not how he wanted the season to end. Losses are like that.

A 52-47 defeat at the hands of Columbus Walnut Ridge closed out third-ranked and top-seeded Gahanna Lincoln’s season at 24-2 in the district finals.

No one knew then that the COVID-19 outbreak would suspend and eventually end the season for everyone before the regional finals one week later.

But even after getting ousted from the tournament, there was still a positive left for Gahanna Lincoln’s Tony Staib.

The 1986 Tiffin Columbian High graduate, who has coached the Golden Lions since the 2002-03 season, was named the Division I boys basketball coach of the year by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

“It was a very humbling honor. Very humbling to get that honor,” said Staib, who had earned several league and district coaching honors before garnering the first of his career at the state level. “To be the state coach of the year was very humbling.”

And one to be shared.

Among the players on this team that won the Ohio Capital Conference title this year — its sixth in the last decade — was his son, senior Nate Staib.

“Both of my boys have grown up in this program as players and ball boys when they were little,” Tony Staib said. “It was really special to share that with my youngest son. For him to be a part of a really good team and to get coach of the year with your son as a senior, it was a great memory.”

It was a memory long in the making.

After graduating from Columbian, Staib attended Bowling Green State University, earning a teaching degree in social studies.

He did his student teaching during his senior year at Findlay High, then officially entered the education profession during the 1990-91 school year as a substitute teacher at Columbian High and other schools in Seneca County. He also worked as an assistant basketball coach at Columbian.

He was hired to teach and be an assistant coach at Findlay the next year, where he worked with Jerry Snodgrass, now the Ohio High School Athletic Association executive director, and Ray Elbin, a Findlay assistant athletic director, through the 1998-99 school year.

Staib credited both men with getting him focused on becoming a head coach.

“(Elbin) and Jerry Snodgrass were just very good mentors and really just helped me grow as a coach,” Staib said.

The mentoring paid off when Kenton hired Staib to teach and become the boys basketball head coach for the 1999-2000 school year.

He stayed there three years before shifting his teaching and coaching career to Gahanna Lincoln, located just northeast of Columbus, with the start of the 2002-03 school year.

Along the way he married another Columbian graduate, Karen Anderson, and the family grew to include two sons — along with 18-year-old Nate, there is 21-year-old Ohio State University junior Eric.

There’s been hard work through it all, something Staib said he grew accustomed to while growing up.

“Growing up in Tiffin, I have very fond memories of that town, and still have some lifelong friends from my time there. The older you get, especially living in Columbus … the more you appreciate your memories from your small hometown,” he said.

“Growing up in Tiffin, it was just a blue-collar town. You had to work for everything, nothing was ever handed to you,” Staib said. “I think it sort of prepared me with a work ethic the rest of my life, and I appreciate that sort of small town, blue-collar work ethic later in life.”

And while basketball is on hiatus for the moment, Staib said the work ethic continues with the education, even with schools closed.

He continues to teach U.S. history with the help of computer technology, although he said it’s not quite the same.

“We can be productive. It doesn’t equate to being in school, but for this amount of time, we can make it work, for sure, especially with the different types of technology that we have,” he said.

Staib said he knows the current situation is a challenge for many students and teachers, but he said he was thankful that his youngest son is focused on his classwork.

“It’s tough for everybody right now with schools being shut down. The good thing is, he’s a senior so he’s winding down with his classes,” he said. “He’s got a few AP (advanced placement) classes to get ready for, but he’s pretty disciplined so I really don’t have to get on him, which is nice.

“But that was tough for everybody, to have schools shut down and all athletics being shut down like that, that’s just unprecedented. I know our players were bummed, but they know that it’s a pretty big deal that we’re all living through right now so they do a good job of seeing the big picture.”

That picture involves working through the pandemic until things return to normal.

And when that happens, Staib plans to keep right on teaching and coaching, despite the challenge of squeezing in watching his youngest son play basketball at Heidelberg University.

“I’ve been coaching, really, for over 30 years now so I think to stop coaching, that’s going to be a difficult day,” Staib said. “I’ll continue and I’ll just have to manage both (coaching at Gahanna Lincoln and watching his son play in college), which can be done.

“I still enjoy it too much (to quit). I don’t think I could come home at 3 o’clock (after school).”