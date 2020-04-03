By ANDY WOLF

March is no more.

There wasn’t going to be any March Madness this season for the University of Findlay men’s basketball team anyway, coronavirus or not.

However, the Oilers have had plenty of success in the Division II NCAA Tournament over the past decade.

That’s not even including their 36-0 national championship season in 2008-09 that barely misses the cut.

Still, there’s enough to take a look back at the top 10 UF March Madness moments of the past 10 seasons.

Any NCAA Midwest Regional tournament game that occurred from 2011-19 is eligible.

Consider, in that span, Findlay has made seven NCAA tournament berths. It is 6-7 in those games with two Sweet 16 appearances, thus not all moments will be from wins.

All listed moments have come under the guidance of head coach Charlie Ernst, who took over for the 2011-12 season:

Honorable mention, Hanging tough, 2013 vs. Drury, first round. With seven regular season losses, Findlay took the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament title to get in and earned the No. 8 seed. Awaiting UF was host and No. 1 seed Drury — the eventual national champion.

Findlay fought all game long, keeping it 39-39 at halftime and even leading 55-54 with 12 minutes to go. The Panthers eventually prevailed 89-77.

10, Sweetening up, 2017 vs. Ferris State, 2nd round. Findlay knocked off its GLIAC rivals in FSU to earn its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2009. UF’s Taren Sullivan and Martyce Kimbrough led the way with 22 and 21 points, respectively, as they’d done all season long.

9a, Kyle Caiola farewell, 2012 vs. Bellarmine, 2nd round. The first of a pair of memorable last games in losses by seniors. For Caiola, one of two seniors on the 2011-12 team, the Oilers were overmatched in the first half against the defending national champion on its court, falling behind 45-23 at halftime. Still, the senior guard left it all out there.

Caiola scored 26 points in UF’s 86-63 loss, tallying 17 in the second half. He hardly missed at 10 of 13 from the field, 4 of 4 from 3-point range, in 34 minutes.

9b, Alex White, 2019 vs. Bellarmine, 2nd round. White, a 1,000-point scorer, capped his All-American senior season with an outstanding effort in a loss — though at a neutral site.

Like Caiola, White did a bulk of UF’s scoring in a 74-59 loss. The senior post posted a line of 26 points at 10 of 16 overall, eight rebounds and four steals.

7, Sullivan’s big half, 2018 vs. Drury, 1st round. The No. 3 seed Oilers, trailing by four points at halftime, used a 50-point second half to blow away No. 6 Drury for an 84-65 victory.

In it, Sullivan scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the second half. No other UF player reached 13 for the game. Early in the second half, Sullivan scored 11 straight points to up UF’s lead from 44-42 to 55-47 in just three minutes.

6, Simply surviving, 2012 vs. Northern Kentucky, first round. The Oilers took “survive and advance” to the fullest. Ernst’s tournament coaching debut was a slugfest of a 50-49 victory.

Findlay didn’t score in the final three-plus minutes and missed five straight free throws to end the game — the last a pair by freshman Jake Heagen with four seconds remaining. NKU didn’t get off a shot before time ran out.

5, Anthony Masterlasco’s big 3, 2019 vs. Drury, 1st round. Findlay led by nine with five minutes to go but saw Drury complete a comeback and take a 67-66 lead by the one-minute mark.

One possession later, Masterlasco came through on his only attempted triple of the night, wide open from the right wing on Tommy Schmock’s kickout. UF held on for a 71-66 win.

4, Elijah Kahlig fouled on 3-pointer, 2018 vs. Bellarmine, 2nd round. Just 2.5 seconds remained and the Oilers trailed by one point. Four senior UF starters weren’t ready to see their careers end. Kahlig took the inbounds pass and fired from the left corner — off target but fouled immediately.

Kahlig hit the first two free throws for the game’s final points in a 74-73 win and intentionally missed the last. Bellarmine, which ended UF’s season in the Sweet 16 the prior year, didn’t get a shot off after a full-court inbounds pass with 0.9 to go. Kahlig’s moment was largely made possible by …

3, Kimbrough’s late heroics, 2018 vs. Bellarmine, 2nd round. Bellarmine appeared to be pulling away, again, leading 68-62 at the 3:30 mark. Kimbrough’s 3-pointer cut it in half and his traditional three-point hustle play in transition one possession later tied it all up.

He had one more effort play left in him. With UF trailing 73-72 and holding for a final shot, Kimbrough missed said shot well short, sprinted for the rebound and was fouled from behind, setting up the inbound to Kahlig moments later.

2, 10-point comeback, 2017 vs. Southern Indiana, first round. The Oilers, in their first NCAA tourney game in four years, got behind by 10 with under 10 to go and erased it in a hurry. Kimbrough hit two 3s, Sullivan scored five points and Tyler Stern-Tucker, “TST,” tied it at 55-all ahead of the five-minute mark. The spurt marked “game on” as the two teams traded blows back and forth, all culminating to …

1, TST game-winner, 2017 vs. Southern Indiana, first round. The play was executed to perfection.

Kimbrough’s high screen. Kahlig’s pass. Stern-Tucker’s cut and wide-open finish with a trailing defender and less than five seconds to go.

The clutch bucket was one of several by the senior in the game. Stern-Tucker scored 12 of his 17 points in the final five minutes. His first three buckets of the span tied the game at 55, 58 and 60, his next gave UF a 63-62 lead late and the final one sealed the deal — all with a banged up shoulder.

