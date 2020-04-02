By ANDY WOLF

Connor Curlis and Ross Adolph have been on nearly mirrored paths to becoming major league baseball players.

Both are Findlay natives and 2015 prep grads; Curlis of Findlay High and Adolph of nearby Van Buren.

Both played three seasons at their respective colleges: Curlis at Ohio State University and Adolph at the University of Toledo.

Both left college to sign minor league deals.

Adolph was taken in the 12th round of the 2018 Major League draft by the New York Mets. Curlis went 12 rounds later to the Cincinnati Reds.

Now, both have a full season and a half of A-ball under their belts.

Adolph said the two have either played with or against each other in various leagues since about third grade and still keep in touch.

“Connor was one of those kids, he was always good,” Adolph said. “He got in high school and he got taller, because he was always kind of smaller, and he got taller, stronger, and the next thing you knew the kid is taking off because he already had the skill set for baseball.

“He could spot up (locations) really (well), just a really talented pitcher but then it felt like in one year he went from throwing 78-80 (mph) and next thing you know he’s hitting 88 and I’m like ‘all right.'”

Curlis and Adolph last played together on Findlay’s Post 3 American Legion team their senior years of high school and with the Lima Locos in the summer following their first collegiate season.

Now, both are looking to take the next steps in their professional careers.

Last season, Adolph, traded from the Mets to the Houston Astros in the offseason, spent his first 71 games in Class A with the Quad Cities River Bandits before getting promoted to high Class-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

“I felt like I definitely improved a ton as a player,” Adolph said. “I had some tough times. You talk to anyone and they’ll say the first full season is definitely the hardest.”‘

The mental grind took more of a toll than the physical. Adolph also had to adapt to a far more analytical organization.

His first 35 games with Quad Cities were a struggle, hitting .128 (14 for 109) with 11 RBIs and eight extra-base hits.

“My first game I went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs,” Adolph said. “I thought ‘OK. This is going to be a good year.

“Then from there, ‘OK, can I get a hit? Can I still hit a baseball?'”

He heated up for his next 36 games, hitting .302 (39 for 129) with 13 RBIs and 18 extra-base hits, including four home runs.

In Fayetteville, Adolph continued to hit and kept his average above .300 for nearly the first month. He finished the year at .236 (34 for 144) with 24 runs, one home run and 16 RBIs.

Adolph found a big difference in staying even-keeled, not losing himself as a hitter and not letting the lows of the long baseball season get to him.

“(The Astros) are really good in player development,” Adolph said. “(They said) we’re not trying to groom you to be an amazing low A player. We’re trying to groom you to a big-leaguer.”

Another inevitable part of joining the Astros involved seeing the outside fan reactions during spring training, none too positive, regarding the team’s sign stealing scandal revealed in the offseason.

Though, it’s something Adolph has all taken lightly.

“I was dressed for the first spring training game; I got to hear the first real boos,” Adolph said. “… Michael Brantley, he’s going up to hit in his hometown (Port St. Lucie) and getting booed.”

The fan heckling wasn’t reserved for just the major leaguers associated with the 2017 World Series team.

“Fans were overlooking, looking at us walking in and screaming ‘Cheaters’ at us,” Adolph said. “I thought ‘Damn dude. I was at Toledo when they’d done (the cheating).’

“I doesn’t bother me. It kind of makes me laugh a little bit. It’s good to see how (Alex) Bregman and those guys handle it. They do handle it really well. They don’t even acknowledge it. Just keep the head low and that’s all you got to do.”

Like Adolph, Curlis felt pretty good about the way his first full professional season went.

He totaled 19 appearances, including 15 starts, in Class A in 2019, mostly with the Dayton Dragons (low A). He got called up for two starts with the Daytona Tortugas (high A) midway through before spending his last nine outings back in Dayton.

Through his first eight outings in Dayton, his ERA stood at 4.11 in 302/3 innings with 34 strikeouts to 17 walks.

He allowed just one run but 12 hits in 91/3 innings over two Daytona starts before getting sent back down as a Class AA player filled that roster spot.

His second half in Dayton was much better. Curlis had a 2.49 ERA in 431/3 innings with 38 strikeouts to 15 walks to finish on a high note.

“I feel like I just was under control more,” Curlis said. “I feel like I was pounding the zone but my defense worked behind me, not trying to do too much.

“I feel like in the beginning I was walking too many people, giving up free bases.

“Towards the end I was just trying to get ahead for strike one.”

Heading into 2020, Curlis was hoping to latch on in Daytona for the full season and finish, hopefully, in Class AA with the Chattanooga Lookouts — if not higher.

His focus remains on staying a starter. That is, unless, he’s told his best chance would be as a reliever.

To stay in the starting rotation, Curlis is working on expanding his pitch arsenal.

“(I want to) just hopefully add a few miles per hour, buckle down on my offspeed pitches,” he said. “Last year I didn’t throw the curveball too much but that was a big offseason thing I worked on. In my two bullpens in Arizona it was looking good. Hopefully I can carry that over and keep the slider as the strikeout pitch and stuff, and keep everything working.”

