Ross Adolph waits for a pitch during a game for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers last season. Adolph, a 2015 Van Buren graduate, is part of the Houston Astros organization. (Photo provided by Fayetteville Woodpeckers)

By ANDY WOLF

STAFF WRITER

Connor Curlis was finally set to begin throwing to live hitters in spring training.

A little rain that morning wasn’t the only thing that put it on hold.

It’s still on hold, in fact.

That same day on March 12, MLB was the next major pro sports league to postpone its season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“(My coaches) said there’s no point in throwing that live session right there since we’re not playing for another two weeks at least,” said Curlis, a 2015 Findlay High grad and Class A starting pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds organization. “Then you hear all those rumors, we have no idea when it’s going to start now. It’s tough.”

The night before, Curlis watched on TV with his roommates as one of the first, and perhaps biggest, dominoes fell in the NBA postponing its season.

“We were just talking, ‘Oh gosh, baseball is probably next. It’s got to be,'” Curlis said.

Sure enough, it was.

Curlis was one of two area minor leaguers affected by the postponement.

Ross Adolph, a 2015 Van Buren grad, is an outfielder in the Houston Astros’ organization, moving from low Class A to high Class A in 2019.

The Astros set up shop in West Palm Beach, Florida for spring training.

Curlis reported to Goodyear, Arizona on Feb. 14 with pitchers and catchers.

He got in two normal bullpen sessions in the span leading up to what was supposed to be his first live session.

Upon learning in a team meeting that MLB was first pushed back two weeks, now delayed indefinitely, he first had the option of staying in Arizona to work in the team’s facilities.

Two days later, the team’s facilities were shut down.

“There wasn’t even a point to stay (in Arizona) even though we all wanted to, obviously,” Curlis said.

Curlis didn’t experience any complications on his flight home.

Once he was back in Findlay, Curlis said the team gave him a throwing program to last until the first week of April. He also does his own in-home workouts to stay in shape.

“Just light catch. No long toss or anything,” he said. “Once we get a better understanding, they will send a personal program out to ramp up. Me, as a starter, they’re going to try to get me to 50-60 pitches by the time I leave home, I assume, but who knows when that will be with the season delayed.”

Meanwhile, Adolph was in a similar situation upon discovering the news.

He first realized things were serious upon checking his phone in between video game sessions with his roommates to discover via Twitter that actor Tom Hanks tested positive for coronavirus — one of the first big names to do so.

After playing another round of video games, Adolph checked again and saw the news of the NBA suspending its season after shutting down a game right before tipoff.

“That’s when everyone there started feeling ‘OK, what are we going to do?'” Adolph said.

Unlike Curlis, who found out in person, Adolph got a team email that night instructing nobody to come to the facilities.

“We thought ‘OK, off day,'” Adolph said with a laugh.

That same night, after a day at the beach with teammates to pass time, Adolph’s limbo ended via a document to notify the team how he’d choose to go home. Everyone not on the 40-man roster was sent home.

Adolph, who drove the whole way down, got back in his car and went all the way back to Ohio, dropping off a teammate in Cincinnati along the way.

“At first I was scared about the whole (travel) thing. If it’s as bad as what they’re saying, ‘they’re going to put everyone in an airplane — I don’t know about that,'” he said.

The timing of it was tougher for Adolph, who had already seen live pitching and felt his timing, as far as his hitting, was “finally feeling good,” noting a home run in one of his last spring at-bats.

All of his spring work came to a grinding halt.

Adolph has the regular weight training programs he can do through online apps at his Findlay residence.

As far as hitting, the technologically-advanced Astros sent him an iPad with his film on it.

“I’m getting (calls) from my outfield coordinator with drills he wants me to do,” Adolph said.

Adolph was also hitting with his high school coach Brooks Lance at the cages at The Cube once he got home.

That didn’t last for long, soon finding the cages zip-tied shut.

“I have a pop-up net that I can hit off a tee or get front toss from at my house but that’s not really going to do what I need to do,” Adolph said.

Adolph also has the luxury of legitimate weightlifting equipment in a barn out at his house via his father, who worked at Northwest Ohio Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Findlay.

“I’m lucky in the sense,” he said. “I see some guys who lift makeshift weights. That’s what it comes down to ‘How are these guys going to…’ That’s why we have to have a second spring training pretty much.

“People are going to get hurt.”

MLB on Tuesday extended its financial support of $400 per week to minor league players through May 31 or the beginning of the season — whichever comes first. Normally, minor league players aren’t paid during the offseason or when baseball is not being played.

The current uncertainty paints a giant question of there even being a baseball season in 2020 at all.

Adolph is still trying to remain optimistic, however, as the days pass by with no answer.

“It’s already hard enough being stuck at home quarantined,” he said. “So, you have to be looking forward to something.”

