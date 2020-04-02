By MICHAEL BURWELL

FINDLAY — Red Hawk Run Golf Course in Findlay will get another week to try to raise the minimum monetary commitment to open the course back up.

Members of the Red Hawk Run Co-op LLC will continue to work to sell shares of stock and course memberships until the new deadline of midnight Tuesday. About 50 shares of stock — half of the minimum amount needed — and about 25 percent of the minimum goal of $200,000 for memberships have been committed, according to Gene Fernandez, treasurer of the Red Hawk Run Community Association board.

“We get (six) more days,” Fernandez said. “Everybody was encouraged as to how many people have stepped up, so if we could get this multiplied and get some synergy here where we get people really excited then maybe we can pick up the other 50 shares of stock sold and we could pick up these memberships.”

A total of $700,000 — $500,000 in stock and $200,000 in memberships — is the minimum amount needed for the course to reopen, or the course will be closed for good, according to Fernandez. Shares of stock are available at $5,000 per share and a dozen different memberships ranging from $400 walking or driving range memberships to a $2,000 full family or $10,000 corporate membership are also available.

Fernandez said the team has been encouraged by what they have been able to get in commitment so far.

“Obviously in this storm that we’re in, to be able to do what we did is very encouraging,” Fernandez said. “I’ve had a couple people buying multiple shares, so it’s been really exciting as far as the response. I’ve got tons of volunteers, too, that want to help and do things, but I’m still lagging on those two accounts yet.”

The decision to extend the deadline was made late Tuesday night, a couple of hours before the initial deadline to raise the $700,000 in commitment, according to Fernandez.

With the weather warming up and grass starting to grow, mowing and getting the course ready in case it does reopen has started to take place. Fernandez said previous Red Hawk Run owner Nick Reinhart has been helping out with lending equipment.

“They’ve been extremely kind to us and very charitable because they can see we’re up against that clock and the grass is growing,” Fernandez said. “So Nick Reinhart and his team have been extremely helpful to us.

“(Current Red Hawk co-owner) Paul Kalmbach has been helping us with some personnel to help us mow, so we’ve had some really gracious people out there to try to give us every chance we can to make this work.”

Kalmbach, owner of Kalmbach Feeds in Upper Sandusky, purchased 90 acres (six holes) along the west side of the course along with the clubhouse and pavilion earlier this year. The Red Hawk Run Community Association purchased 137 acres, including 12 holes along the course’s east side, and three commercial structures late last year.

