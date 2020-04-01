If the 2020 Ohio High School Athletic Association spring sports season is going to take place, it won’t begin until at least May.

OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass sent a memo to member school administrators Tuesday night stating that no practices or competitions may occur through May 1. The mandated no-contact period, which prohibits any coach from providing coaching, instruction or open gyms to players, has also been extended through May 1.

The decision coincides with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement of extending the shutdown of Ohio’s kindergarten through 12th-grade schools through May 1 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Since other events and activities are not permitted by the current governor’s orders, we collectively believe we can continue looking at abbreviated schedules for spring sports,” the memo stated. “While cancellation remains on the table with all other options, there are many factors that enter into possibilities.

“Availability of venues for any events, department of health guidelines and governor’s orders are all part of the equation. Under no circumstances will we compromise the safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials, game workers or fans. Everyone in the schools is aware of the extremely fluid situation and we will continue to update you as things change.”

The postponement of the spring sports season was originally scheduled through early April. The OHSAA had a tentative plan of starting practices April 6 and having scrimmages and regular-season games starting April 11.

The memo also said it is planning for the fall sports season. If event activities are permitted to begin in June or July, the OHSAA will look at adjusting offseason regulations to expedite a return to school-based athletic programs.

“Again, I feel it is incumbent for our staff to look at every ‘what if’ and be prepared. In a worst-case scenario, if events/practices/training are shut down during or through the summer, the reality exists that many of the thousands of student-athletes may lack any high-level physical training,” the memo stated. “We need to look at what serves our student-athletes best relative to acclimatization periods. I want to stress that we are PLANNING for worst-case scenarios by identifying all the challenges we could potentially face.”