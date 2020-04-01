By MICHAEL BURWELL

After flipping its decision multiple times last week, the Ohio Department of Health determined that golf courses in Ohio can remain open as long as social distancing and other measures used to prevent the spread of coronavirus are initiated.

Hancock Public Health was notified Thursday during a conference call with the state health department that golf courses were not an essential business and to be closed, according to Lindsay Summit, director of environmental health at Hancock Public Health. That decision was contrary to what Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine initially ruled when he issued his lockdown orders on March 22.

Over the weekend, the state health department reversed its decision, stating golf courses could open as long as social distancing and other practices were applied. Summit said Hancock Public Health was informed Sunday of the reversed decision in a conference call with the state health department, and the message was relayed to courses in Hancock County on Monday morning.

“Sunday evening, Hancock Public Health was notified that golf courses are permitted to operate as long as social distancing is practiced,” Summit said in a video posted to the department’s Twitter account Tuesday. “So what does this mean? It means that everyone must maintain at least six feet from each other, staff and patrons, single player per cart, no leagues, no congregating in clubhouses, also the ability to properly disinfect all common areas. Also, establishments with dining areas need to remember that no on-site consumption of food or beverages is permitted as stated in previous orders from the governor.”

Sycamore Springs Golf Course in Arlington, Hillcrest Golf Club in Findlay and Loudon Meadows Golf Club in Fostoria were among courses that reopened earlier this week.

Greg Lee, who recently took over as general manager of Sycamore Springs, said the clubhouse is sectioned off and allows one person to check in.

“We disinfect the carts when they’re done, from the strap around the bag to all the handles, the steering wheel, the bars and everything, the seats,” Lee said. “So basically the cart is disinfected before it’s put back into play.

“… The cups are turned upside down. The flagsticks are in, but we have a note posted when they come in to check in and so forth that they are not to touch the flagsticks. We just made a decision (Tuesday) to space our tee times out just a little bit further.

“Typically, we used to go every eight minutes and we’re looking to basically almost go to the 10-minute period or the 12-minute period. But we’re trying to space our tee times out just a little bit further also so we don’t have groups of people standing on the first tee.”

Andy Clouse, who owns Hillcrest, Loudon Meadows and Fostoria Country Club (set to open for the season later this week), said proactive measures are taking place at his courses as well, including removing bunker rakes and ball washers.

“(Golfers) just need to follow the guidelines that we have posted as far as social distancing,” Clouse said. “We try to only limit the number to four that come into the clubhouse if they have to pay when they come in. We try to do all our transactions as much as we can online, but there’s still people that come in.

“We have no barstools at our bar, all the chairs are on the tables in our banquet rooms just so people know to come in and get out.”

Added Lee: “We try to tell people to just keep moving, be happy and we’re very happy that we can have the golf course open for people just to get outside and to be able to move around a little bit.”

