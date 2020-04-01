By ZACH BAKER

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

Michael Kirian didn’t try to hide his emotions.

A few weeks ago, the New Riegel graduate was thinking about another trip to the College World Series, perhaps even winning a national championship with his teammates.

But just a few days later, “It felt like it was just taken away, (we were) almost kind of cheated, in a way,” he said.

The University of Louisville reliever pitched the ninth inning of a March 6 game at Wake Forest, striking out a pair and earning his sixth save. Off to a terrific start to the 2020 season, Kirian hadn’t allowed a run and struck out 11 batters in 61/3 innings of work.

Even more important to him was the Cardinals’ play.

A year ago, Kirian emerged as one of the program’s top relievers, and was on the mound in the Super Regional when Louisville clinched a spot in the Division I College World Series.

“We strive to go to Omaha, we strive to win a national championship, so finally getting to be a part of one of those dogpiles is something that I’ll never forget,” Kirian said in a phone interview last week. “And then, just being the last pitcher out there before the dogpile was something that was completely unexpected.”

Kirian went 3-1 with a 1.69 earned run average and five saves in 2019, but was primarily a setup man until primary closer Michael McAvene was ejected from a postseason game and had to sit out four contests.

With McAvene out, Kirian adopted the closer’s role. He saved a game in the World Series before the Cardinals bowed out to Vanderbilt.

Kirian said that Louisville’s expectations for this season were even higher.

“We felt like it had gotten to a point where going to Omaha wasn’t enough anymore, that going to Omaha doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ve had a good season,” Kirian said. “This year, we decided that we wanted to go somewhat higher, to a place this program has never been.”

That meant a national championship. And the Cardinals looked like a contender, starting 13-4.

But less than a week after Kirian’s save against Wake Forest, the team’s hopes — and every other team’s — were dashed.

On March 11, the NCAA canceled all winter and spring sports championships, ending the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

For Kirian, his junior season — a season that started with so much promise — was suddenly over.

“It was really disappointing. It really hurt a lot of us,” Kirian said.

Kirian noted the Cardinals actually had practice on the day the World Series was canceled.

“I think a lot of us were all just crushed with emotion all at one time,” he said. “Basically, everything that we worked for all year, and really for our whole lives, just kind of was ripped away. All the 6 a.m. workouts we had to put in, the Omaha Challenge event we do in the fall, all these things we do to get ready, for the season and to win the national championship, almost just all kind of became pointless. It hurt a lot of us. A lot of us cried, me included.”

Kirian has always seemed destined for big things. He was something of a phenomenon at New Riegel High School, a 6-foot-6 southpaw who was one of three area left handed pitchers — New Riegel’s Alex Theis and Tiffin Calvert’s Peyton Deats being the others — to graduate in 2017 and then attend Division I colleges.

In his senior season, Kirian was 8-0 with a 0.50 ERA. He struck out 129 hitters and helped the Blue Jackets reach regionals.

At New Riegel, Kirian was a starting pitcher. But when he arrived in Louisville, that changed.

“I think freshman year was really hard. The bullpen is something that’d I’d never really experienced,” he said. “I don’t know if I’d ever thrown out of the bullpen or not started a game until my freshman year (at Louisville) and the adjustment was really tough.”

Kirian added that he was throwing around 92 MPH his senior year at New Riegel, but saw his velocity drop during his freshman season.

“I think due to the lifting and some of the other things we do, it just took me awhile for my body to adjust,” he said of his freshman campaign. “I was really 88-90 for most of it.”

That first year at Louisville, Kirian appeared in 15 games, starting once. He threw 111/3 innings and allowed 14 earned runs.

But in 2018, Kirian became more comfortable as a reliever.

He also saw his velocity increase, something it continued to do into this fall.

“I was up to 95 (MPH),” Kirian said. “This season I’ve been up to 94, haven’t quite gotten to 95 yet. I’ve been up to 94, but I feel really good, so I’ve kinda been up and down. It’s always a constant battle.”

Given his success the past two seasons, and the fact that he’s a big left-hander who can reach the mid-90s on a radar gun, it’s natural to wonder about Kirian and the upcoming MLB Amateur Draft, whenever it occurs.

Kirian called the draft “uncertain.”

“There’s a lot, still, that no one knows about that situation and what’s going to take place, so right now a lot of us (are trying to) continue to improve, continue to stay in shape,” Kirian said. “We still throw every day, we still work out every day, and we’re just trying to stay in shape, take it one day at a time.

“You know, it can get kind of overwhelming if you think about, ‘Oh, we’re not playing this year, we don’t know what’s gonna happen.’

“It’d be very easy to just sit on the couch and almost give up in a way. But we’ve got a good group of friends who are here, a good group of guys (at Louisville). We hold each other accountable. We just try to stay in shape for whatever comes, what that’s gonna be. But just try to be ready for whatever it is.”

Kirian said he could also see himself pitching for Louisville again next spring.

“I definitely think it could be a possibility. The way this season ended, it hurts,” he said. “I felt cheated. I felt like I didn’t get a good chance to end on the right note. It’s a possibility.”

The reliever said he’s been keeping up with what’s been happening back home regarding the coronavirus, reading tweets from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and checking in on his family and others.

“I try to stay in contact with as many people as I can during this process,” he said. “Make sure everyone’s doing all right.”