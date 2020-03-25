The 2020 Hancock Sports Hall of Fame banquet has been canceled and rescheduled for next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony for this year’s honorees, which was originally scheduled for April 18, will take place on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Owens Community College.

The Hall of Fame will be making a monetary refund of all tickets purchased for the 2020 event. Tickets for the 2021 banquet will go on sale in January, and no tickets featuring the 2020 date will be accepted.

The 36th induction class included:

• Marc Arce, who coached 29 national champions in 30 years as head track and field coach at the University of Findlay.

• Katie Butler, a two-time first-team all-Ohio basketball player who earned 12 varsity letters in basketball, volleyball and track at Liberty-Benton.

• Findlay High grad Rick Maroney, who earned nine varsity letters in baseball, basketball and football with the Trojans before capping a stellar career as a four-year pitching ace at the University of Toledo.

• Tom Meyer, who earned nine varsity letters at Cory-Rawson, played on the 1972 Ivy League championship football team at Dartmouth and guided his alma mater to the 1997 Division III girls state track title.

• Arlington’s Seth Newlove, the school’s career scoring leader in boys basketball and a 1,000-point scorer at Defiance College who returned to his alma mater as head coach of the girls basketball program and led the Red Devils to Ohio’s Division IV state championship in 2012.

• Dean Pees, an assistant coach for the 1979 University of Findlay football team that won the school’s first NAIA championship who has also been the defensive coordinator on Super Bowl winning teams with the New England Patriots (2005) and Baltimore Ravens (2013), and recently retired as the defensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans.

• Cory-Rawson girls track teams that Meyer coached to a Division III state championship in 1997 and runner-up finish in 1998.